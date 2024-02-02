Why was Jimmy Butler not selected for 2024 NBA All-Star Game? 

The 2024 NBA All-Star reserves were announced on Thursday, with many notable snubs, including Jimmy Butler, James Harden, Trae Young, De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

Many fans have been scrambling for answers as to why their favorite players were snubbed. The simplest answer is that there are only 14 reserve slots available each year, so there will always be snubs. However, several factors go into coaches’ voting decisions.

In the case of Butler, while he is one of the NBA’s top playoff performers, he typically doesn’t push himself as hard in the regular season. The six-time All-Star has only played in 33 out of the Miami Heat’s 48 games this season.

Meanwhile, his averages of 21.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game on 49.8% shooting don’t necessarily jump off the page.

So, the coaches instead opted to reward his co-star, Bam Adebayo, who has played in five more games while putting up arguably more impressive stats.

Adebayo is averaging 20.6 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.0 spg and 1.0 bpg on 50.1% shooting through 38 games. Meanwhile, his name is in the discussion for the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Additionally, Miami is a midtier team, sitting tied for seventh in the Eastern Conference (25-23), which only has eight winning teams. So, most would probably agree that it’s difficult to justify the Heat having multiple All-Stars.

Is Jimmy Butler more deserving than any of the East All-Star reserves?

When talking about All-Star snubs, that begs the question of who each “snub” should have made it over. In Jimmy Butler’s case, most would have a tough time arguing that he is more deserving than any of this year’s seven East All-Star reserves.

In addition to Bam Adebayo, the other East reserves are Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, Julius Randle and Paolo Banchero.

All those players have played more games than Butler and have comparable or better stats. Meanwhile, outside of Adebayo and Banchero, all are on better teams.

So, unless the league expands All-Star rosters, players with Butler’s level of production on middle-of-the-pack teams will likely continue getting snubbed.

However, Butler faced a similar situation last season before leading Miami to the 2023 NBA Finals. So, he probably won’t mind another All-Star snub if the Heat experience similar success this year.

