"Why Jimmy Butler wanted to be traded": Fans in utter disbelief after Tyler Herro's shocking decision in clutch

The Miami Heat-Chicago Bulls clash on Wednesday witnessed a bizarre ending highlighted by Tyler Herro’s blunder. Trailing by five points with less than 45 seconds remaining, Herro made a clutch defensive play by stealing the ball from Coby White. With a clear path to the basket, the guard could score a quick layup and trim the lead to three points.

Instead, the 6-foot-5 player stunned everyone with his decision to pass up the uncontested layup, which immediately backfired, as Herro missed the shot. On the other end of the court, Matas Buzelis connected his sixth 3-pointer of the night, extending Chicago’s lead to eight points and virtually sealing the game.

Social media users trolled Herro while reacting to this sequence of play, blaming such moments as the reason behind Jimmy Butler’s exit from Miami.

“Why Jimmy Butler wanted to be traded,” a user said.

“I understand Jimmy Butler lol,” @KnickerBopHer sympathized with Butler.

“There was one point in time when settling for that shot over a layup/dunk would earn you a seat at the end of the bench,” @Bald_Marley explained how Herro would’ve been punished for such a play in the older era.

Some users even went to the extent of sarcastically blaming Butler’s newest teammate – Steph Curry – for this play, changing the way basketball is played with the usage of the 3-point line.

“Steph Curry broke the league,” a user jokingly wrote.

“Curry destroyed the game of basketball,” another wrote.

“Steph Curry changed this sport forever,” @Flexd_ also said.

Eventually, the Heat lost the contest 119-111, suffering a 3-0 season series sweep against the Bulls. Keeping this forgettable play aside, Herro had a decent outing, finishing the night with 30 points on 50% FG.

Erik Spoelstra speaks about Tyler Herro’s controversial play

Most of the basketball community seemed to be mocking Tyler Herro for passing up a wide-open layup. However, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra didn’t seem to have a livid reaction when asked to talk about the play. Instead, Spoelstra shockingly lauded his star player’s “fearlessness”.

“Tyler has a fearlessness that you can’t take for granted. It’s my job to also coach him in situational basketball,” Spoelstra spoke about Tyler Herro.

In the postgame interview, Tyler Herro stood by his decision and showed no signs of regret.

“I believe in myself. I’m gonna live and die by that,” Tyler Herro boldly said.

The Heat, now 10th in the Eastern Conference, face an easy schedule ahead. But with two games left in the regular season, jumping up to eighth spot in the standings seems improbable. Miami will likely enter need back-to-back wins in the play-in tournament to clinch its spot in the playoffs.

