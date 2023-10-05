Why did Joel Embiid choose Team USA? What we know so far about Sixers’ star’s Paris Olympics decision

Joel Embiid's decision to join Team USA for the 2024 Olympics has fans thrilled about the idea of witnessing The Redeem Team 2.0. After Team USA came up short in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, there was talk of LeBron James assembling a team of the best American players. With names like Steph Curry and Kevin Durant being mentioned, there was one player the team sought - Joel Embiid.

Team USA and Team France had both been hoping to land Embiid. With dual citizenship that sees him eligible to play for both France and the USA, there had been much speculation about which team the reigning MVP would play for.

According to various reports, Embiid has now decided to play for Team USA. While the idea of playing alongside Victor Wembanyama was likely appealing, Embiid has his sights set on helping Team USA return to their place atop the world stage.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne Tweeted, in part:

"Embiid informed Team USA executive director Grant Hill of his decision on Thursday morning, sources said, just days after the two quietly met for close to an hour in Ft Collins, Colo., where the Sixers are holding training camp.

"He wants to help the United States return to the top of the international basketball world after it failed to medal at the World Championships in Manila this summer."

Looking at how Joel Embiid could fit in with LeBron James' 'Redeem Team 2.0'

During the 2023 FIBA World Cup, one of the biggest criticisms against Team USA was that the group didn't have a dominant big man. Although Walker Kessler was on the roster, his usage declined as the tournament progressed. Given that, many have wondered how the upcoming U.S. Olympic Team would handle size.

With Joel Embiid's commitment, it's safe to say that the team will now have a dominant starter capable of competing with the best in the world. At the same time, reports have emerged that LeBron James has done some serious recruiting.

According to The Athletic, he has spoken to a number of NBA stars, including Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green. In addition, he has also spoken with Devin Booker, Damian Lillard, De'Aaron Fox and Kyrie Irving.

For James, Durant, and Steph Curry, it's no secret that this year's Olympics could very well be their last. In the case of Curry, who has never competed for Team USA in the Olympics, the opportunity to win gold for his country seems to be incredibly important to him.

With a potential star-studded lineup for Team USA, the addition of Joel Embiid would certainly put the team as the favorite to win Olympic gold. With the 2023-24 NBA regular season set to tip off later this month, it's safe to say that the talk of the Redeem Team 2.0 will only pick up steam from here.