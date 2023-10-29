Why was Joel Embiid listed questionable today vs. Trail Blazers? More details on Sixers MVP's availability

Joel Embiid was initially listed as questionable to play in the Philadelphia 76ers' home opener of the 2023-34 season tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Embiid has played key minutes in each of the Sixer's first two games. He dropped 34 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the recent 114-107 win against the Toronto Raptors. Embiid was the 2023 MVP award winner after averaging an astronomical 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 54.8%.

The Philadelphia Sixers are coming off back-to-back games, and this was the major reason the team was considering giving Joel Embiid a game off. He has been prone to injuries in the past, and the team will be looking to keep him as rested as they possibly can. However, the team must have had a change of heart after his warm-up session and after taking into consideration that the game was the home opener.

Embiid's teammate James Harden is listed as out of the team's rotation. Harden has not played for the team since the season began. His status is termed as a “return to competition reconditioning”.

Keeping Joel Embiid healthy key to a successful Sixers season

While Joel Embiid has not been listed as injured, the big man's health must be the top consideration in the Sixers' decision to potentially rest him. He played 36 minutes in the Sixers’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and 35 minutes in their win over the Raptors.

The superstar center did not feature in the Sixers’ first three preseason games and hasn't been in top-notch conditioning yet. This is a concern for Philadelphia's medical and coaching team. Embiid has a long history of injuries which they'll be looking to avoid.

Throughout Embiid's career, he has suffered from various injuries. In 2018, he had a facial injury. In 2019, it was a variety of never-ending issues, and in 2020, it was a meniscus tear. He also suffered another facial injury in 2022 and a knee sprain last season.

Keeping Joel Embiid healthy is paramount if the Sixers are to contend for an NBA title this season.