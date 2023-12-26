Why is Joel Embiid not playing against Orlando Magic (Dec. 27)? Looking at Philadelphia 76ers star's ankle injury & more

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has been ruled out for the second straight game. Embiid, who missed the 76ers’ Christmas Day matchup against the Miami Heat, will not be available against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

According to Sixers beat writer Keith Pompey, Joel Embiid did not make the trip to Orlando as the reigning MVP is currently undergoing treatment. He rolled his ankle against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 22.

It will be the fifth game Embiid will miss this season.

“Embiid is not with the Sixers in Orlando. He’s still receiving treatment. His status will be determined for Houston,” Pompey tweeted.

Joel Embiid has played in 25 games this season, averaging 35.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

In the absence of Embiid, the 76ers (20-9) suffered a 119-113 defeat in their recent game against the Heat, who were without their star player Jimmy Butler.

Embiid has never played all games in an NBA season. Last season, he participated in 66 games; in 2021-22, he played 68 games.

Joel Embiid and Ja Morant named NBA Players of the Week

Joel Embiid and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant have been named the NBA Players of the Week for the ninth week of the 2023-24 season.

Embiid earned his second weekly award of the season and the 13th of his career, placing him second in franchise history behind Allen Iverson, who holds the record with 20.

During the week, the reigning MVP showcased remarkable statistics, leading the league with 40.7 ppg, shooting 58.1 % from the field, 44.4% from 3-point land and 91.4% from the line, and contributing 12.0 rpg and 6.0 apg.

The 76ers achieved a 2-1 record for the week, including a win on Dec. 20 against the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves, in which Embiid achieved a season-high 51 points and 12 rebounds, securing his seventh 50-point double-double since the start of the 2020-21 season.

On Dec. 18 against the Bulls, Embiid recorded 40 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Morant won the Western Conference Player of the Week honors after guiding the Grizzlies to a 3-0 record.

In his season debut after a 25-game suspension, Morant scored 34 points, including a game-winning floater at the buzzer against the New Orleans Pelicans.

He posted his first double-double of the season with 30 points and 11 assists on Dec. 23 against the Atlanta Hawks.