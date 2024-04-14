Why is Joel Embiid not playing tonight against Brooklyn Nets? Latest injury update for reigning NBA MVP (April 14)

Joel Embiid will not suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers' season finale against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. The reigning NBA MVP was iffy to play, carrying a questionable status into the contest. Nick Nurse said that he was expected to play about an hour before tipoff. However, the Sixers have decided to hold him out of the game. Embiid won't play, citing left knee injury recovery.

Embiid returned on Apr. 2 against the OKC Thunder in a 109-105 win. He appeared in five of six games since then, leading the Sixers to wins on all occasions. Embiid had been excellent in that stretch, averaging 30.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.4 steals per game.

He played without any minute restriction in the last two games. Embiid seems to have suffered a minor setback, impacting his availability for Sunday's clash against Brooklyn.

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Joel Embiid tweaked his knee during the Philadelphia 76ers' 125-113 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday. The injury occurred in the second quarter as Embiid fought for an offensive board. After jumping a few times, he appeared in severe discomfort, possibly landing badly on his surgically repaired knee.

He grimaced in pain before asking one of his teammates to commit an intentional foul so he could exit the game. However, Embiid returned in the second half and played 32 minutes. He may have played through adrenaline, but the soreness or inflammation may have picked up over the past day.

Joel Embiid's injury shouldn't impact 76ers chances against Nets by much

The Philadelphia 76ers are in contention to finish as high as fifth with a win and losses for the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers. It's a high-stakes game and a must-win, too. The Sixers could also fall to eighth with a loss.

Joel Embiid's presence would have bolstered their chances of a win, but his absence should not impact the predicted outcome by much. The Sixers have been excellent without Embiid since April, winning the other two games he wasn't a part of.

Tyrese Maxey has come into his own as a primary scoring option following the Embiid-less stretch, keeping the team afloat in the reigning NBA MVP's absence. The Nets remain unlikely to pose a threat, especially in a game with no ramifications, as they are lottery-bound. The 76ers also have the homecourt advantage in this clash.