Why is Joel Embiid ruled out for 2024-25 season? Latest update on 76ers star explored

Joel Embiid's 2024-25 NBA season has ended after several months of dealing with left knee issues. The Philadelphia 76ers announced on Friday that the player will miss the remainder of the campaign.

“The Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid have been consulting with top specialists regarding ongoing issues with his left knee,” the club’s statement reads. “After further evaluation, it has been determined that he is medically unable to play and will miss the remainder of the season to focus on treatment and rehabilitation.

“We are working with medical experts to determine the exact treatment plan and will update media when we have more information. The team and specialists will continue working with Joel to ensure the best path forward for his long-term health and performance.”

After representing Team USA in the 2024 Olympic Games, Embiid made his season debut on Nov. 12 against the New York Knicks in a 111-99 loss. His participation was inconsistent in this campaign. He only played 19 games, averaging 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists, shooting 44.4% from the field.

