  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Why is Joel Embiid ruled out for 2024-25 season? Latest update on 76ers star explored

Why is Joel Embiid ruled out for 2024-25 season? Latest update on 76ers star explored

By Orlando Silva
Modified Feb 28, 2025 21:40 GMT
After dealing with knee issues all season long, the Philadelphia 76ers are ruling out Joel Embiid for the rest of the season (Image credit: Imagn)
After dealing with knee issues all season long, the Philadelphia 76ers are ruling out Joel Embiid for the rest of the season (Image credit: Imagn)

Joel Embiid's 2024-25 NBA season has ended after several months of dealing with left knee issues. The Philadelphia 76ers announced on Friday that the player will miss the remainder of the campaign.

Ad
“The Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid have been consulting with top specialists regarding ongoing issues with his left knee,” the club’s statement reads. “After further evaluation, it has been determined that he is medically unable to play and will miss the remainder of the season to focus on treatment and rehabilitation.
“We are working with medical experts to determine the exact treatment plan and will update media when we have more information. The team and specialists will continue working with Joel to ensure the best path forward for his long-term health and performance.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After representing Team USA in the 2024 Olympic Games, Embiid made his season debut on Nov. 12 against the New York Knicks in a 111-99 loss. His participation was inconsistent in this campaign. He only played 19 games, averaging 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists, shooting 44.4% from the field.

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी