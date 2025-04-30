  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA Playoffs 2025
  • Why is Jonathan Kuminga not playing tonight against the Rockets? Warriors' unfavored forward's absence explored for Game 5

Why is Jonathan Kuminga not playing tonight against the Rockets? Warriors' unfavored forward's absence explored for Game 5

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 30, 2025 23:38 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Why is Jonathan Kuminga not playing tonight against the Rockets? Warriors' unfavored forward's absence explored for Game 5 (Image source: Imagn)

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga will be sidelined in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round series against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to Warriors reporter John Dickinson, Kuminga is out due to an illness. The 6-foot-7 forward did not play in Monday's 109-104 Game 4 win after starting Game 3 for coach Steve Kerr.

The 22-year-old played 17 minutes in Game 3 as Golden State went up 2-1 in the series despite six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler sidelined with a pelvic contusion. Kuminga finished with seven points and two assists on 3-for-7 shooting.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In the Game 2 blowout loss to Houston, Kuminga logged 26 minutes and scored 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting, including 2-for-5 from the 3-point line. Butler played only eight minutes that game, opening playing time for Kuminga. In Golden State's series-opening Game 1 win, Kuminga also did not play.

Ad

The Warriors drafted Kuminga as the seventh pick in 2021. In his fourth NBA season in 2024-25, he averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 45.4% shooting (30.5% on 3-pointers).

Jonathan Kuminga comments on the lack of playing time

Following the Golden State Warriors' 109-104 Game 2 loss, Jonathan Kuminga expressed his thoughts on not playing. While he said that DNPs are "tough" and "irritating," he is always ready.

Ad

San Francisco's Sam Gordon shared Kuminga's comments on X on Thursday.

"You gotta stay ready," Kuminga said. "It is tough, for any player it's gonna be tough, but what am I gonna do about it? You just gotta stay ready. Whenever your moment happens, it's going to happen."
"I hate the fact that people are telling me to be ready," Kuminga added. "In my mind, I already know that I'm ready. The more you tell me to get ready, it's kinda irritating."
Ad

As the Warriors try to navigate what it hopes to be a deep postseason run, it remains to be seen if Jonathan Kuminga will be given minutes moving forward.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications