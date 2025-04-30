Why is Jonathan Kuminga not playing tonight against the Rockets? Warriors' unfavored forward's absence explored for Game 5

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga will be sidelined in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round series against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.
According to Warriors reporter John Dickinson, Kuminga is out due to an illness. The 6-foot-7 forward did not play in Monday's 109-104 Game 4 win after starting Game 3 for coach Steve Kerr.
The 22-year-old played 17 minutes in Game 3 as Golden State went up 2-1 in the series despite six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler sidelined with a pelvic contusion. Kuminga finished with seven points and two assists on 3-for-7 shooting.
In the Game 2 blowout loss to Houston, Kuminga logged 26 minutes and scored 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting, including 2-for-5 from the 3-point line. Butler played only eight minutes that game, opening playing time for Kuminga. In Golden State's series-opening Game 1 win, Kuminga also did not play.
The Warriors drafted Kuminga as the seventh pick in 2021. In his fourth NBA season in 2024-25, he averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 45.4% shooting (30.5% on 3-pointers).
Jonathan Kuminga comments on the lack of playing time
Following the Golden State Warriors' 109-104 Game 2 loss, Jonathan Kuminga expressed his thoughts on not playing. While he said that DNPs are "tough" and "irritating," he is always ready.
San Francisco's Sam Gordon shared Kuminga's comments on X on Thursday.
"You gotta stay ready," Kuminga said. "It is tough, for any player it's gonna be tough, but what am I gonna do about it? You just gotta stay ready. Whenever your moment happens, it's going to happen."
"I hate the fact that people are telling me to be ready," Kuminga added. "In my mind, I already know that I'm ready. The more you tell me to get ready, it's kinda irritating."
As the Warriors try to navigate what it hopes to be a deep postseason run, it remains to be seen if Jonathan Kuminga will be given minutes moving forward.
