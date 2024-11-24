Why is Jonathan Kuminga not playing tonight against Spurs? Latest update on Warriors forward's absence? (Nov. 23)

Jonathan Kuminga will reportedly miss his first NBA game of the season. The Golden State Warriors are set to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. The Warriors look to continue their winning streak as they currently have two consecutive wins under their belt. Unfortunately for Kuminga, he won't be able to help support his team against the Spurs.

According to multiple sources, Kuminga is feeling under the weather. Thankfully, Kuminga isn't dealing with any major injuries, which means he should be available to play their next game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking at how Jonathan Kuminga performed so far this season

NBA: Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans - Source: Imagn

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jonathan Kuminga is in the final year of his rookie contract with the Golden State Warriors. This is his fourth season with the team and he remains uncertain about his future with the organization.

Trending

While this may be a cause for concern from fans given his contributions in the past few years, it seems that Kuminga's final year will be a fruitful one.

The Warriors are currently sitting on top of the Western Conference with a 12-3 record. While Steph Curry may be the major reason why Golden State has been one of the most elite teams this year, Kuminga has also significantly contributed to the team.

Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. His best performance was against the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 8. Kuminga put up 21 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block that night. Although the Warriors lost, but it's safe to say that Kuminga did his best to keep the team alive.

While Kuminga is putting up solid numbers all around, his performances are inferior compared to last year. Last season, the Warriors forward averaged 16.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 2.2 apg.

His numbers then and now aren't too far apart; however, there's a drop in efficiency. However, he still has over 60 games to make up for the numbers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.