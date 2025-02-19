Why is Josh Hart not playing against Chicago Bulls? Latest on Knicks star absence (Feb. 20)

Guard Josh Hart has been sidelined as the New York Knicks take on the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. It is the first game of both teams following the All-Star break.
New York Post's Stefan Bonday posted an update on X (formerly Twitter). He said the Knicks listed Hart as out due to a patellofemoral syndrome in his right knee.
"Josh Hart has patellofemoral syndrome in his right knee and is listed as OUT for tomorrow’s game versus Chicago," Bondy wrote.
Hart was selected by the Utah Jazz as the 30th overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. He was traded to the LA Lakers on draft night. After playing for two seasons in LA, he was part of the Anthony Davis package, which landed him with the New Orleans Pelicans. He was traded again midway through the 2021-22 season.
The Knicks acquired the guard via a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 8, 2023. Hart has carved out a key starting role for coach Tom Thibodeau in his second full season in New York.
He has started all 53 games he has played and is contributing 14.7 points and career-best averages in rebounds (9.6), assists (5.7) and steals (1.5). He shoots 55.6% (33.7% on 3-pointers) in 37.8 minutes per game.
Josh Hart shares update on injured Knicks center
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart shared an update on the return of center Mitchell Robinson. While the Knicks have enjoyed success this season, sitting comfortably at third in the Eastern Conference with a 36-18 record, it could use the services of the 7-foot Robinson.
In the latest episode of "Roommates Show," posted on Thursday, Hart hinted that Robinson will return to the lineup soon.
"He'll be back soon," Hart said.
Robinson last played in the 2024 playoffs and would provide solid minutes behind Karl Anthony-Towns. Robinson, a six-year veteran, has dealt with several injuries in the past. However, he's been effective when he's on the floor.
After Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls, it will be a crucial stretch for New York as they will visit their East rivals. They will face the Cleveland Cavaliers (44-10) on Friday and the defending champion Boston Celtics (39-16) on Sunday.
