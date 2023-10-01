Why did Jrue Holiday join Boston Celtics? What we know so far

All-Star guard Jrue Holiday has joined the Boston Celtics via a trade from Portland Trailblazers. Boston Celtics is sending Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams, and two first-round picks as part of the deal. Holiday will help replace the defensive intensity the Celtics lost when they traded Marcus Smart earlier this summer as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Holiday placed the Boston Celtics high on his list of desired destinations as they are one of the contending teams for an NBA title. Boston has been busy rebuilding their roster this summer following a disappointing defeat to the Miami Heat in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals. Along with their two All-Star additions, the Celtics have also added Dalano Banton, Oshae Brissett, Svi Mykhailiuk, and Jordan Walsh.

"The Celtics were among the teams at very top of Holiday's wish list in recent days and expectation is Celtics are eager to retain him long-term, sources said," Wojnarowski posted on X. "Holiday has a year left on deal. Boston beat out several teams in both conferences with a significant trade package."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Holiday will bring defensive versatility, secondary playmaking, and scoring to the Boston Celtics roster. The team now how one of the strongest starting five's in the NBA. Furthermore, Holiday will have the opportunity to continue contending for a championship with a team that is expected to be a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference.

Boston Celtics will face some tough decisions after adding Jrue Holiday.

Boston Celtics is already dangerously close to the second tax apron. Jaylen Brown's supermax deal is set to begin next summer, and Jayson Tatum will become supermax eligible after the current season, too. Jrue Holiday is also extension-eligible if he decides on his player option for the 2024-25 season.

The Celtics have essentially created a championship window. Should Boston struggle to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy within the next two seasons, there may be some significant repercussions due to the punitive punishments that come with being a second tax apron team.

There will also be the long-term future of Derrick White to figure out how to continue rounding out the roster with valuable contributors who can impact a game when required.

Boston has undoubtedly gotten stronger following the trade to acquire Holiday, but their financial situation is now a balancing act that Brad Stevens and Mike Zarren will need to monitor closely in the coming months. Otherwise, Boston's ownership will be footing an incredibly large luxury tax bill, which can only be rationalized if the team wins trophies.