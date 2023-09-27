Why was Jrue Holiday traded to Blazers? Entire Damian Lillard trade details, contract, salary and more explored

Damian Lillard finally got traded from the Portland Trail Blazers, however, his destination isn't going to be the Miami Heat. The trade was done via a three-team deal involving the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Bucks acquire a seven-time all-star who is fresh off averaging 32.2 points per game (46.3% shooting, including 37.1% from 3-point range) and 7.3 assists.

Regarding the trade, however, Jrue Holiday will no longer be part of the Milwaukee Bucks as he was included in the trade package heading to Portland. With that said, why was Holiday traded to the Portland Trail Blazers? For starters, the Bucks retained Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis on their roster.

Additionally, the team is replacing Holiday with an all-star who is capable of averaging 20+ points per game alongside Antetokounmpo and Middleton. Not only did the team's spacing get even better but they now have three quality scorers on the team.

Being a key factor in helping the Bucks secure a championship in the 2021 NBA Finals, Jrue Holiday has remained one of the more consistent contributors on the team. However, following the team's first-round exit to the Miami Heat in the 2023 playoffs, the Bucks needed to shift the roster in some form of way to have an edge next season.

With the start of the 2023-24 regular season drawing nearer and nearer, Bucks fans have a lot to look forward to regarding their team's newest acquisition.

Complete Damian Lillard trade details, contract, salary and more explored

The three-team deal involving Damian Lillard involves numerous pieces in the complete trade package. Here's a look at the full trade details, as per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Damian Lillard trade details

From the three-team deal, the Trail Blazers will be acquiring Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, and a 2029 first-round Bucks pick, including a Bucks pick swap. The Phoenix Suns, on the other hand, will be receiving Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson and Grayson Allen.

Damian Lillard's contract and salary details

Back in June 2019, Damian Lillard signed a four-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers that amounted to $176,265,152. His contract had an annual average salary of $44,066,288. However, with his move to the Milwaukee Bucks, the team will be picking up the four years from his contract with the Trail Blazers.

According to USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt and Lorenzo Reyes, the seven-time all-star is estimated to make $63.2 million in his last season on the deal. Additionally, Lillard also has a player option that will take effect on the 2024-25 season.