Why was Kam Jones arrested? Pacers rookie’s shocking involvement in police chase explored

By Ubong Richard
Modified Oct 20, 2025 21:07 GMT
NBA: Indiana Pacers-Media Day - Source: Imagn
Why was Kam Jones arrested? Pacers rookie’s shocking involvement in police chase explored - Source: Imagn

Indiana Pacers rookie Kam Jones was arrested on Monday by Indiana Stae Police after a chase in Indianapolis. According to reports, he was asked to stop on southbound I-65 around 10 a.m. for an alleged erratic and reckless driving.

Ad

He reportedly refused and led the police on a short chase for about four miles. The chase ended near the Fletcher Avenue exit near Fountain Square in Indianapolis.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to the police report, Jones' vehicle was seen "weaving in and out of traffic" and traveling at over 90 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour zone. After being stopped, he was arrested and booked into the Marion County Adult Processing Center (Marion County Jail).

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The charges cited were: misdemeanor reckless driving and felony resisting arrest. The felony charge could potentially carry a penatly of up to 2.5 years in prison. His hearing date in court has been reportedly scheduled for Thursday.

Ad

The Indiana Pacers issued a statement:

“We are aware of the situation involving Kam Jones. We are in the process of gathering additional information and will not have any additional comment on the matter at this time.”

The San Antonio Spurs selected the former Marquette star with the No. 38 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. He was later traded to the Pacers and has been sidlined with a back injury.

Ad

What's next for Kam Jones?

Kam Jones signed a four-year deal with Indiana, with three years guaranteed plus a fourth year team option, worth up to $8.6 million. At college, he averaged 19.2 points, 5.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds in his senior year.

Marquette Golden Eagles guard Kam Jones (1) drives up the court during the first half of the game against George Mason on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at the Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. - Source: Imagn
Marquette Golden Eagles guard Kam Jones (1) drives up the court during the first half of the game against George Mason on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at the Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. - Source: Imagn

His injury ruled him out during preseason he's expected to earn valuable minutes in Indiana following the long term injury to Tyrese Haliburton. When he eventually gets cleared, fans will be eager to see how quickly he can ramp up into game shape and adapt to the league. There's also the possibility of his spending some time in the G-League to gain enough fitness to make his debut with the Pacers.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Pacers Fan? Check out the latest Indiana Pacers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Ubong Richard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications