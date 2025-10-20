Why was Kam Jones arrested? Pacers rookie’s shocking involvement in police chase explored

Indiana Pacers rookie Kam Jones was arrested on Monday by Indiana Stae Police after a chase in Indianapolis. According to reports, he was asked to stop on southbound I-65 around 10 a.m. for an alleged erratic and reckless driving.He reportedly refused and led the police on a short chase for about four miles. The chase ended near the Fletcher Avenue exit near Fountain Square in Indianapolis.According to the police report, Jones' vehicle was seen &quot;weaving in and out of traffic&quot; and traveling at over 90 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour zone. After being stopped, he was arrested and booked into the Marion County Adult Processing Center (Marion County Jail).The charges cited were: misdemeanor reckless driving and felony resisting arrest. The felony charge could potentially carry a penatly of up to 2.5 years in prison. His hearing date in court has been reportedly scheduled for Thursday.The Indiana Pacers issued a statement:“We are aware of the situation involving Kam Jones. We are in the process of gathering additional information and will not have any additional comment on the matter at this time.”The San Antonio Spurs selected the former Marquette star with the No. 38 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. He was later traded to the Pacers and has been sidlined with a back injury.What's next for Kam Jones?Kam Jones signed a four-year deal with Indiana, with three years guaranteed plus a fourth year team option, worth up to $8.6 million. At college, he averaged 19.2 points, 5.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds in his senior year.Marquette Golden Eagles guard Kam Jones (1) drives up the court during the first half of the game against George Mason on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at the Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. - Source: ImagnHis injury ruled him out during preseason he's expected to earn valuable minutes in Indiana following the long term injury to Tyrese Haliburton. When he eventually gets cleared, fans will be eager to see how quickly he can ramp up into game shape and adapt to the league. There's also the possibility of his spending some time in the G-League to gain enough fitness to make his debut with the Pacers.