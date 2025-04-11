  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Why is Karl-Anthony Towns not playing against Cavaliers tonight? Knicks superstar's absence from game explored (April 11)

Why is Karl-Anthony Towns not playing against Cavaliers tonight? Knicks superstar's absence from game explored (April 11)

By Reign Amurao
Modified Apr 11, 2025 23:03 GMT
Apr 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) warms up before a game against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Apr 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) warms up before a game against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. (Credits: IMAGN)

The New York Knicks big man - Karl-Anthony Towns - has been moved to the inactive list ahead of their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. NBA Insider Ian Begley reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Towns won't play against the top team in the Eastern Conference.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

KAT is coming off a 25-point game against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. The Knicks suffered their second-straight loss and are looking to bounce back against the Cavs.

Heading into the game, Towns was listed as questionable because of a knee issue.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications