Why is Karl-Anthony Towns not playing against Cavaliers tonight? Knicks superstar's absence from game explored (April 11)

The New York Knicks big man - Karl-Anthony Towns - has been moved to the inactive list ahead of their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. NBA Insider Ian Begley reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Towns won't play against the top team in the Eastern Conference.

KAT is coming off a 25-point game against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. The Knicks suffered their second-straight loss and are looking to bounce back against the Cavs.

Heading into the game, Towns was listed as questionable because of a knee issue.

