"Why does this keep happening" - Lakers fans react as Luka Doncic's knee bleeding issues return after hard fall 

Luka Doncic's knee bleeding issues returned on Monday when the LA Lakers took on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Doncic and his bleeding knees have always been a mystery to NBA fans. Whenever he's donned white compression leg sleeves, there's often blood stains on either of his knees, leaving fans confused about why this is a frequent case.

Most Lakers fans learned of the issue after spotting it during Monday's game. It was Doncic's right knee this time that had a blood stain on it. However, unlike previous times, there was a possible reason behind the issue. Doncic hit his right knee on the hardwood during a first-half play, which caused the bleeding.

One Lakers fan reacted after spotting the blood stain, saying:

"Why does this keep happening?"

Another pointed out the reason, saying:

"Hit his knee on the floor pretty hard when he turned his ankle. it didn’t just happen randomly"

Another said:

"Nico cursed Luka health"

One fan added:

"We starting to see why Dallas traded him, 26 years old and bleeding, holding his back, etc…"

One X user wrote:

"Really gives his blood sweat and tears for this"

