"Why does this keep happening" - Lakers fans react as Luka Doncic's knee bleeding issues return after hard fall 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Mar 11, 2025 01:36 GMT
"Why does this keep happening" - Lakers fans react as Luka Doncic's knee bleeding issues return after hard fall (Image Sources: IMAGN, GETTY)

Luka Doncic's knee bleeding issues returned on Monday when the LA Lakers took on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Doncic and his bleeding knees have always been a mystery to NBA fans. Whenever he's donned white compression leg sleeves, there's often blood stains on either of his knees, leaving fans confused about why this is a frequent case.

Most Lakers fans learned of the issue after spotting it during Monday's game. It was Doncic's right knee this time that had a blood stain on it. However, unlike previous times, there was a possible reason behind the issue. Doncic hit his right knee on the hardwood during a first-half play, which caused the bleeding.

One Lakers fan reacted after spotting the blood stain, saying:

"Why does this keep happening?"
Another pointed out the reason, saying:

"Hit his knee on the floor pretty hard when he turned his ankle. it didn’t just happen randomly"

Another said:

"Nico cursed Luka health"

One fan added:

"We starting to see why Dallas traded him, 26 years old and bleeding, holding his back, etc…"

One X user wrote:

"Really gives his blood sweat and tears for this"

Edited by Arhaan Raje
