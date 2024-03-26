Why is Kelly Oubre Jr. not playing tonight? Latest injury update for Sixers swingman (March 25)

Philadelphia 76ers veteran wing Kelly Oubre Jr. has been ruled out of Monday’s road matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Per The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Gina Mizell, the nine-year veteran is dealing with left shoulder soreness.

Oubre took a hard fall during Sunday’s 121-107 road win over the LA Clippers. He was able to return and finish the game. However, a day later, it appears he is feeling the effects of the fall.

Oubre was a game-time decision entering Monday’s contest and reportedly tested his shoulder out in warmups before being ruled out. Notably, he is a left-handed shooter. So, Philly may be cautious with the 28-year-old to ensure he is 100% healthy by the start of the play-in/playoffs.

Oubre joins superstar center Joel Embiid (knee), veteran forward Robert Covington (knee) and guard De’Anthony Melton (back) on the Sixers’ injury report. So, the team will be extremely shorthanded against a competitive Kings squad battling for a playoff spot.

Entering Monday, Philly (39-32) sits eighth in the Eastern Conference, 0.5 games behind the sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers (40-32). So, each of its remaining 11 games will likely be critical for its chances of securing a top-six seed and avoiding the play-in.

Meanwhile, Sacramento (41-29, seventh in the Western Conference) begins the night trailing the sixth-seeded Phoenix Suns (42-29) by 0.5 games. Thus, both teams are in similar situations.

The Sixers are 1-0 against the Kings this season after blowing them out 112-93 at home on Jan. 12. So, they will look to sweep them 2-0 in their season series.

How have the Sixers fared without Kelly Oubre Jr. this season?

Monday’s absence marks Kelly Oubre Jr.’s 14th of the season. He has previously dealt with shoulder and rib injuries, with his last missed game coming on March 1.

Philly has gone 32-26 with Oubre and 7-6 without him. His absence creates more opportunities for veterans Buddy Hield and Nicolas Batum, who will reportedly start in his place. However, the shorthanded Sixers may have a difficult time replacing Oubre’s offensive production.

Through 58 games, Oubre is averaging 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.4 3-pointers per game on 44.1% shooting.

His next chance to suit up comes on Wednesday when the Sixers host the Clippers in a rematch of Sunday’s contest.

