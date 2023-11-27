Why is Kevin Durant not playing tonight against New York Knicks? Closer look at 13x All-Star's absence and injury

Kevin Durant was listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and the New York Knicks. The former MVP was dealing with right foot soreness but wanted to see how he would feel before game time. He was closely monitored by Phoenix’s training staff and was eventually held out. Durant’s next opportunity to play will be versus the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

Tonight’s unavailability against the Knicks marks the first time he missed a game this season. The two-time NBA Finals MVP has played a yeoman’s role for the team due to the respective injuries of Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. If not for him, the Suns may have had a worse standing than their 10-6 record.

Durant has been healthy and is playing according to his elite level. He is averaging 31.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. Despite opponents throwing the kitchen sink at him on defense, he has been incredibly efficient. He is making 53.3% of his shots and leads the entire NBA in three-point percentage with 52.2%

Kevin Durant has sustained his form since his trade from the Brooklyn Nets. KD averaged 26.0 PPG on 57.0% shooting, including 53.7% from deep in eight regular-season games with the Suns.

The Phoenix Suns are holding up well on the road without Kevin Durant against the New York Knicks

Replacing Kevin Durant’s production and impact by one player is next to impossible. The Phoenix Suns are going toe-to-toe against the New York Knicks without arguably their best player by having several players step up. Eric Gordon has helped with the scoring burden, having scored a team-leading 23 points with 5:15 left in the fourth quarter.

Nassir Little and Jordan Goodwin have contributed their share as well. They have combined for 25 points, nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block. Overall, Phoenix’s bench has been superb. The non-starters have 43 points by the halfway point of the fourth quarter.

Without Kevin Durant, Devin Booker has been playing like a franchise player. He has been taking on all the double-teams that Durant was supposed to face. “Book” already has 21 points, 11 assists, three rebounds and one steal.

On more than a few occasions, Booker has punished the Knicks’ aggressive defense with quick and pinpoint passes. The explosive shooting guard is also likely to look for shots more after being an excellent playmaker for most of the game.

The Phoenix Suns hold a slim 109-107 lead without Kevin Durant. They may just manage to hold the fort without one of the NBA’s greatest players of all time in the lineup.