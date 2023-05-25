Why is Kevin McCullar Jr. returning to the Kansas Jayhawks? Inside the NBA Draft prospect's decision to stay and what it means for college basketball

Kevin McCullar Jr. recently announced that he will return to the Kansas Jayhawks for an additional season. The senior guard had previously entered the 2023 NBA Draft, however, he withdrew his name from the process on Wednesday.

In a video released by the Jayhawks' Twitter account, McCullar Jr. stated:

"How about one more year Jayhawk nation. To be able to play in front of the best fans in the country, to play for the best coach in the nation, and I truly believe that we're going to have the pieces to hang another banner in the Phog [Allen Fieldhouse]. Rock Chalk. Let's do it. 1-5 is back, baby."

Check out Kevin McCullar's announcement below:

How has Kevin McCullar Jr. performed in his college career?

Kevin McCullar Jr. initially joined the Texas Tech Red Raiders as a four-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. He reclassified from the 2019 class after graduating high school early. McCullar Jr. redshirt his true freshman season while rehabbing a fractured tibia.

He made his collegiate debut in the 2019-2020 season, appearing in 29 games and making six starts. McCullar averaged 6.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game.

He made 19 starts in 20 appearances the following season, averaging 10.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

In 29 games, 24 of which he started, in 2021-2022, McCullar averaged 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game. Following the season, he entered the transfer portal and the 2022 NBA Draft. McCullar Jr. announced that he would be joining the Kansas Jayhawks, while remaining in the draft.

After eventually withdrawing from the draft, he joined the Jayhawks. He averaged 10.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.7 blocks per game in his first year.

He was named to the third-team All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Defensive Team. In his four years of college basketball, McCullar Jr. has shot 43.6% from the field, 29.8% from 3-point range and 73.3% from the free-throw line.

Why is Kevin McCullar returning to the Kansas Jayhawks?

Kevin McCullar Jr.'s decision to return to the Kansas Jayhawks likely comes down to opportunity. He was viewed as a fringe-draft prospect who may not have been drafted. While McCullar Jr. is an elite defensive player, his lack of shooting ability combined with his age, 22, could lead to him going undrafted.

Now, the Jayhawks star will look to solidify his draft status ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft. His return, along with the addition of center Hunter Dickinson, will likely ensure that Kansas is the favorite heading into the 2023-2024 season.

