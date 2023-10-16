Why did Khris Middleton not play against Lakers? Latest injury update, return timeline, more for 3x All-Star

Khris Middleton was ruled out for the Milwaukee Bucks' Sunday night NBA preseason game against the LA Lakers.

Khris Middleton, the longtime scoring partner of Giannis Antetokounmpo, sat out the game as he is still recovering from his offseason surgery on his right knee.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the surgery, which took place right after the Bucks were eliminated by the Miami Heat in the first round of last season's playoffs, was needed to fix a season-long lingering pain.

Middleton was expected to return as early as July, but until now, he remains inactive.

There is no clear timetable on when Middleton will suit up for the Bucks again, but they insisted that he might make it in time for their regular-season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 26.

Against the Lakers in a nationally televised preseason match-up, there was not much need for Middleton to suit up for the Bucks who won 108-97.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 16 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks in barely 15 minutes of play.

Damian Lillard made his preseason debut for the Bucks and added 14 points, two rebounds, three assists and four steals in a little less than 22 and a half minutes of play.

LeBron James, who only played the first half of the Lakers' previous national TV appearance against the Golden State Warriors, sat out against the Bucks.

Khris Middleton says current injury progress 'annoying'

In a recent interview with The Athletic's Eric Nehm, Khris Middleton admitted that he felt annoyed by the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to slow his recovery from his knee surgery.

Middleton said:

“They took it extremely slow, which was, I think I’ve said this before, not frustrating but annoying just because you feel fine and you want to speed things up, of course, because you feel like Superman.”

However, Middleton understands that taking it slow is needed if he wants to recover fully from his knee issues:

“I’ve been on pace for everything thus far. I'm still on pace with a couple of days off because it was planned. Just trying to stay on schedule and make it out there for a couple of games.”

All signs are currently pointing to Middleton making it in time for the start of the regular season.