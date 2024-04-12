Why is Klay Thompson not playing tonight against Trail Blazers? Latest injury update for Warriors star (April 11)

Klay Thompson will not be available for the Golden State Warriors' road trip to Portland. The Warriors' veteran star was questionable but is now ruled out with a right knee tendinitis injury. Thompson hasn't missed many games this year, appearing in 75 of the team's 80 games.

His knee issue doesn't seem to be anything serious or long-term. The game against the Trail Blazers is one of the easier matchups on their remaining schedule. Golden State may have held him out as a precaution. They have enough depth otherwise, especially with Steph Curry available, to topple the shorthanded Trail Blazers, who are already in the lottery.

However, Thompson was in form and one of the Dubs' highest scorers over the last few games. He averaged 23.6 points and 3.0 assists on 53/44/100 splits in five games in April. The Warriors went 4-1 in that stretch, improving to 44-35, giving them a chance to move up in the standings out of 10th against the lowly Trail Blazers.

Who will start for Klay Thompson tonight?

Chris Paul will start for the injured Klay Thompson. Paul's inclusion in the lineup will allow Curry to play more off the ball, releasing pressure off him in Thompson's absence. It will be the 39-year-old's 16th start this season. He has averaged 9.3 ppg and 6.9 apg, shooting 44.6%, including 37.9% from 3-point range.

Paul is the most viable candidate to start for Thompson on the Warriors' bench, with his potential offensively helping the team to compensate for something they will miss in the latter's absence. Meanwhile, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski's minutes could be bumped in Thompson's absence.

Gary Payton II and Draymond Green won't play, either. The former is dealing with a calf issue, while the latter has a knee injury. The Warriors are still expected to win, as the Trail Blazers are without seven veteran starters and rotation players.

Golden State can move up to ninth with a win and close the gap on the seventh and eighth seeds in the West.

Klay Thompson believes Warriors can replicate Miami Heat's 2023 success

The Warriors will likely have to settle for a play-in tournament seeding this season. They are mostly favored to finish eighth, which is a favorable seeding in the pre-playoff knockout round for teams 7-10. The Warriors will get a second chance if they lose the first game.

No team is yet to win a championship, though. However, the Miami Heat became the first play-in tournament team to make the finals in 2023. Golden State's Klay Thompson thinks the Warriors can also achieve that feat.

That could be true to some extent, as the Dubs have a better roster than last year. There is more experience and defensive depth, while prospects like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are reliable contributors.