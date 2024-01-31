Why is Klay Thompson not playing tonight? Warriors star guard a late scratch vs 76ers - January 30, 2024

The Golden State Warriors have sidelined Klay Thompson due to a non-Covid-related illness. He will not be able to help his teammates when the Dubs host the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. The announcement was a little surprising as he wasn’t on the team’s injury report leading into the matchup against the 76ers.

Thompson’s absence is yet another blow for the reeling Warriors. They have lost back-to-back games including Saturday’s excruciating 145-144 double-overtime defeat at the hands of the LA Lakers. Golden State now holds a 19-24 record, 2.5 games behind the Utah Jazz (24-24) for the 10th spot and final play-in berth.

Thompson is struggling but he remains a threat that Warriors opponents still respect. His presence alone helps give Steph Curry a sliver of an opening to score. The Dubs will have to adjust without the veteran shooter versus the 76ers.

What happened to Klay Thompson?

Thompson has been remarkably healthy this season, having missed just two of the Golden State Warriors’ 44 games. Tuesday will mark just the third time he will not be in uniform for the Warriors. The last time he sat out was due to an adductor injury back in November.

“Game 6 Klay” also had to be held out in October because of a sore knee. Other than that he has been the healthiest among Steve Kerr’s starters.

Even without injuries for most of the season, the five-time All-Star has struggled this season, though. He is averaging 17.6 points, the lowest since the 2012-13 campaign when he put up 16.6 PPG. Thompson’s 42.1% shooting, including 38.5% from deep is lower than his efficiency marks last season when he shot 43.6%/41.2%.

When will Klay Thompson return?

Klay Thompson has been ruled day to day by the Warriors. His next opportunity to play will be on Friday versus the Memphis Grizzlies. If he remains unavailable against the Grizzlies, he should be ready for Saturday when the Warriors are in Atlanta to face the Hawks.

