"Why Klay Thompson unfollowed and deleted" - Warriors fans joke about KD's return after he drops new signature shoe in gold and blue

Golden State Warriors fans are having a blast with the latest images of the Nike KD4s released this week. On the heels of four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson cleaning out his Instagram and unfollowing the team page, photos of Kevin Durant's Nike KD4 relaunch hit the web.

The shoes are set to release in the Spring of 2025 according to Nice Kicks, with fans excited for the re-release of the shoe. The new colorways of the iconic Nike sneaker coincidentally feature blue, white, and gold, leading many fans to joke about a KD return to Golden State.

Considering Durant played for the OKC Thunder at the time of the KD4 release, the design choice seems to be an interesting one. While Durant is heading into the third year of his four-year deal, there has been little word of the two-time champ leaving Phoenix.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite that, because of his sudden departure from Oklahoma City prior to the start of the 2016 season, fans were quick to crack jokes. In addition, with Klay Thompson's future hanging in the balance, and the Phoenix Suns' exit from the playoffs, Warriors fans joked about the Nike release.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Check out a mockup of the shoes below:

Expand Tweet

Given the Golden State Warriors colors featured throughout both shoes, Warriors fans were quick to weigh in.

"This why Klay unfollowed and deleted" - @Captain_Kev_ (Twitter/X)

"KD back to the dubs!? Im into it." - @ThatCannoli (Twitter/X)

"Wow KD back. Confirmed" - @WarriorsWorld (Twitter/X)

Others, however, suggested that the shoes were indicative of a potential return to OKC:

"Looks like thunders color?" - @Gettinliftedd (Twitter/X)

"Or he is going to OKC" - @Hamzaabbas2356 (Twitter/X)

"Or back to okc lol" - @Dale_Fromcali (Twitter/X)

Other fans were simply in awe of the colorway:

"Damnn, those are fire ngl" - @ReiSenpai30 (Twitter/X)

"Love Them Kicks!!!" - @arcy_2rocafish (Twitter/X)

"Those look nice" - @OhareeBernie (Twitter/X)

Looking at Klay Thompson's future with the Warriors, and Kevin Durant's future with the Phoenix Suns

While fans had fun speculating as to whether or not the new KD4 colorway is A teaser for a return to Golden State, Durant's future seems to be in Phoenix. In addition to the fact that he still has two years left on his contract, the two-time NBA champ has given no indication that he wants to force his way to another team.

In addition to the Warriors lacking assets for a trade, the franchise likely wouldn't be able to take on Durant's contract unless they were to shake things up in a big way.

At the same time, however, with Klay Thompson set to hit free agency, the two sides could fail to reach an agreement, sparking a big shift for the franchise. Thompson made $43.2 million last season, and according to a report from Yahoo!, he and the Warriors are still struggling to find common ground on a new deal.

The franchise reportedly wants to pay him less than the $38 million per year he made on his previous deal, but Thompson doesn't seem to be sold. On Friday, he cleaned out his Instagram account, removing photos and references to his time in Golden State, including championship photos.

Although he indicated earlier in the season that he was willing to accept a lesser role, it now sounds as though his future with the team hangs in the balance. In the event that Thompson signs a contract elsewhere, Golden State will have room to make some big roster moves.

Free agents such as Paul George would likely be high on the team's wish list, however, from the sounds of things, fans are hopeful that a KD return is in the works.