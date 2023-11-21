Why are Knicks demanding more than $10 million from Raptors? Real reason involving Adam Silver explored

According to ESPN's Baxter Holmes, court filings obtained by the network show that the New York Knicks are seeking more than $10 million in damages from the Toronto Raptors. It constitutes part of a lawsuit claiming that the Raptors were involved in the theft of thousands of confidential files from the Knicks.

The New York Knicks argue that NBA commissioner Adam Silver shouldn't be involved in the matter because of his close friendship with Raptors governor Larry Tanenbaum. The Knicks' filing is a result of the Raptors' motion to dismiss the dispute from the court and move it to the NBA, where Silver would be the arbitrator.

Tanenbaum is the chairman of the NBA's board of governors. The Knicks claim that the position creates a conflict of interest, as Tanenbaum serves as Silver's boss and exercises control over and heavily influences Silver's continued employment and salary.

Furthermore, the Knicks claim that Silver and Tanenbaum enjoy a close friendship. The filing alleges that Tanenbaum has been described as a close ally of Commissioner Adam Silver.

Silver himself described Tanenbaum as not just his boss as the chairman of the board of governors, but he's very much a role model in the commisioner's life, the filing said.

"If Silver were to preside over the instant dispute, he would be arbitrating a case for his boss and ally," the Knicks said in the filing.

The dispute between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors explored

The lawsuit emanated after the New York Knicks accused a former Knicks employee, Ikechukwu Azotam, who worked from 2020 to 2023 for the Knicks, of stealing and sending the Raptors thousands of confidential files.

The Knicks allege that the files included a prep book for the 2022-23 season, play frequency reports, video scouting files and opposition research, among others. The Raptors began recruiting the employee in the 2023 summer.

The lawsuit, which was filed Southern District of New York in August, also named 10 individuals whose names were not revealed. Raptors coach Darko Rajaković was mentioned heavily in the suit, with the Knicks accusing him of recruiting Azotam who was then the Knicks' team video coordinator.

The Toronto Raptors declined to comment on the latest developments in the case. New York continues to hold the position that there had been a violation of criminal and civil law, as reiterated by a spokesperson.

The New York Knicks also want in the Monday filing to be paid damages exceeding $10 million and seeking to recoup attorney fees. The Knicks argue that NBA arbitration is not right for the dispute, as the NBA Constitution does not allow the commissioner to penalize teams over $10 million.