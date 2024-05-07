Why is Kristaps Porzingis not playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest injury update for Game 1 absence (May 7)

The Boston Celtics commence their 2024 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference semis against the Cleveland Cavaliers without Kristaps Porzingis. He won't play in Tuesday's Game 1 contest after being ruled out with a right soleus strain (calf). Porzingis missed the closeout Game 5 against the Miami Heat with the ailment.

He's been one of the key reasons behind the Celtics finishing with the best record in the league. He averaged 20.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in his debut season with the C's. However, Porzingis has been injury-prone, playing only 57 games. His health issues have followed him in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

What happened to Kristaps Porzingis?

Porzingis suffered a right calf injury against the Heat in Game 4 on Apr. 29. He exited the game in the first half after logging 14 minutes and scoring seven points. Porzingis limped off with a non-contact injury in his right leg after trying to explode off an action. He couldn't walk through it and was immediately off the floor.

Porzingis also had a tape on his left calf. He had also rolled his left ankle a few plays before in that game.

Latest injury update for Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis was initially given one to two weeks of evaluation time for his calf issue. However, it's been just over a week since the injury, so he's on track as per the timeline for a two-week absence.

Porzingis had struggled with it throughout, but coach Joe Mazzulla revealed Monday that he had been walking better lately. The Celtics don't mind giving Porzingis extended time to rest as they seem to be confident of running through their rivals in the East.

It's a relatively weaker path to the finals compared to previous years. The Cavaliers don't stack up that well talent-wise and might struggle with the lack of personnel against Boston's stars. The New York Knicks or Indiana Pacers are relatively inexperienced to overcome the Celtics in a potential Eastern Conference Finals matchup.

The Celtics also have improved depth at the five with Al Horford, Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman Sr. They should be able to compensate for Porzingis' absence with their respective skillsets.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Game 1?

TNT and TruTV will broadcast the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Game 1 contest, while Bally Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Boston will provide local coverage. Fans abroad can stream the game online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EDT.