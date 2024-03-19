Why is Kyle Kuzma not playing tonight vs Rockets? Latest update on Wizards forward's injury (March 19)

The Washington Wizards are having one of the NBA's worst seasons despite Kyle Kuzma's quality production. But when they host the Houston Rockets on Tuesday nights, the Wizards, who are on a four-game losing skid, will be without their starting forward due to left shoulder soreness.

Kuzma has been mostly available throughout the season, aside from three missed games. He has played in 65 games, averaging 32.2 minutes of playing time.

He is part of the team's long list of injuries for the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Washington Wizards (11-15) are 15th in the Eastern Conference. They have the 26th-ranked offense (110.2) and the 30th-ranked defense (119.7).

What happened to Kyle Kuzma?

Kuzma was sidelined in the Wizards' 130-104 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday night. He wasn't available due to the same shoulder injury.

This season, the Washington Wizards forward has been the team's No. 1 option, as Jordan Poole has struggled to get any kind of rhythm with his shotmaking.

His third season playing for the Wizards, after four seasons with the LA Lakers, has seen him in his most efficient year yet. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 22.4 points (46.5% shooting, including 33.6% from beyond the arc), 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

It remains to be seen when Kuzma will return, especially with only 14 games remaining in the Washington Wizards' season.

Additionally, Deni Avdija (knee), Bilal Coulibaly (wrist) and Landry Shamet (calf) are also not available for Tuesday night's game.

In Kuzma's absence, Justin Champagnie and Patrick Baldwin are the options to be inserted in the starting forward positions.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets (32-35) enter this game on a five-game winning streak.

Kyle Kuzma's stats vs. the Houston Rockets

In the 16 games he's played against the Houston Rockets in his career, Kyle Kuzma has averaged 21.2 ppg, 6.6 rpg and 2.8 apg. His last game against the Rockets was on Thursday night when the Washington Wizards lost 135-119 and he posted 23 points (8-of-10 shooting), three rebounds and two steals.

His highest-scored outing against Houston was on Dec. 20, 2017, when he played for the LA Lakers. Kuzma put up 38 points (12-of-17 shooting, including 7-of-10 from 3-point range), seven rebounds and four assists.