Why is Kyrie Irving not playing in 2024 NBA All-Star? Closer look at Mavericks guard's snub

Kyrie Irving was not named to the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. The eight-time All-Star will have to watch his teammate Luka Doncic and others from afar. Irving was one of the snubs on this year’s All-Star roster.

The main reason Irving was left off the list was a lack of playing time. Irving missed 22 games this season owing to multiple injuries related to his foot and hand.

The lack of playing time, especially earlier in the season, hurt Irving’s chances of making it to the All-Star game. Moreover, Irving is in the West, which has multiple All-Star caliber guards, making it all the tougher for his selection.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards and Devin Booker have emerged as top-tier talents and have surpassed Irving in production this season. Moreover, Irving often gets overshadowed by fellow All-Star teammate Luka Doncic, resulting in a decrease in production.

Kyrie Irving's All-Star voting results

You can see how Irving was left off the roster when looking at the voting breakdown. Irving used to be one of the most popular players among fans.

His off-court takes have caused a dip in some of that fan love. He also no longer has one of the best-selling shoe deals with Nike.

However, Kyrie Irving received the fourth-highest number of fan votes among Western Conference guards for the 2024 All-Star game. Only Doncic, Gilgeous-Alexander, and Steph Curry earned more fan votes. Irving had more than one million votes from fans.

Kyrie Irving was not as popular in the media. The NBA media seems to be tired of Irving’s antics and constant missed time.

Kyrie Irving also struggled in the player vote category. He was voted seventh among Western guards, with 32 votes. Irving finished with a weighted score of 5.25, ranking fifth among Western guards and missing the All-Star team.

He finished just ahead of James Harden and De’Aaron Fox, who also both missed out on the All-Star game this season. Irving would have been a likely injury replacement candidate but no player from the West roster will miss the game due to injury.