Why is Kyrie Irving not playing for Team USA in FIBA World Cup 2023?

Kyrie Irving will not be representing Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, as he is among multiple stars sitting out the prestigious tournament. Team USA has opted to focus on developing young and upcoming talent for future tournaments.

This decision comes after a summer of rumors surrounding Irving's potential moves before he eventually signed a three-year $120 million deal to stay with the Dallas Mavericks.

Now, without the constant speculation regarding his future, Kyrie Irving can commit the offseason to improving his game and learning how to better co-exist with Luka Doncic.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Had Irving headed to the FIBA World Cup, his focus would have been on winning the tournament and building relationships with the young players on the Team USA roster. There would have been little room for personal development and the film work required to create a partnership with another ball-dominant superstar.

By not heading to the World Cup, Irving is giving himself an opportunity to develop and understand how his partnership with Doncic can work. He is also giving himself a chance to rest his body so that he's healthy heading into next season.

Mark Cuban believes Kyrie Irving has matured

During a recent appearance on Sirius XM radio, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban discussed Kyrie Irving's new deal with the team before noting how Irving has matured and understands Dallas is Luka Doncic's team.

“It worked with KD [Durant], who’s best with the ball in his hands. Harden’s best with the ball in his hands. I think Kyrie [Irving] has matured to the point where he knows it’s Luka’s [Doncic] team. Luka knows it’s Luka’s team. Kyrie knows it’s Luka’s team.

“That’s what’s important and he’s willing to play more of a shooting guard role. And then when Luka’s out, we have a point guard who can score and create for other guys. Both are guys who make their teammates better and we didn’t have that before.”

Kyrie Irving has played with ball-dominant superstars at multiple points during his career. His ability to play off-ball, as well as on-ball, allows him to be an ideal second option on a team with superstar talent such as Luka Doncic or Kevin Durant.

However, forming a legitimate partnership takes work, which is why Kyrie has likely decided against representing Team USA this summer.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!