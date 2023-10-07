Why is Kyrie Irving not playing today against Timberwolves? Latest update on All-Star guard's absence

The Dallas Mavericks will take to the court without Kyrie Irving in their second and final preseason game in Abu Dhabi against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The two teams will clash for the second time in two days on Saturday (October 7th).

Irving played the first game. He had two points and two assists in 14 minutes. He shot 1-of-6 from the floor. Irving was benched for the entire second half. The Mavericks lost the contest 111-99. Despite the loss and Irving not playing enough minutes, Dallas decided to sideline the All-Star guard for Saturday's contest as he is reportedly dealing with a left groin soreness, per the team's injury report.

Hours before the game, Kyrie Irving was questionable to play. It's not surprising to see him sit out the second game. It's only preseason, and the Mavericks might want to be cautious with their star players' minutes. He also must be ramping up after staying away from competitive basketball throughout the summer.

Kyrie Irving's health crucial ahead of gruelling season for the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to bounce back after failing to make the playoffs last season. The Mavericks' season went downhill after they acquired Kyrie Irving before the trade deadline. Irving was exceptional, but the Mavericks didn't have the right roster around him and Luka Doncic to survive the stacked Western Conference.

They lost plenty of defensive depth in the trade after shipping Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith in the deal to sign Irving. Meanwhile, Doncic and Maxi Kleber dealt with injuries in that stretch that further dampened Dallas' shot at making the playoffs.

The Mavericks have added pieces like Grant Williams, Richaun Holmes and Seth Curry this offseason. They also drafted promising prospects like Derek Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. However, the Mavericks are still top-heavy. They will need Irving and Doncic available for most of the year.

The Mavericks will hope to rotate their stars in a way that they can avoid breaching the NBA's resting policy and help them stay in top shape throughout the year. One can expect the All-Star guard duo to receive significant rest during the preseason.