Why does LA have 2 NBA teams? Reason behind NBA's 2 biggest franchises hailing in same city explored

Los Angeles, often referred to as the "City of Stars," has long been known for its glitz, glamour and prominent place in the world of sports and entertainment.

In a unique phenomenon that sets it apart from most other major US cities, LA proudly boasts not one, but two NBA teams: the Lakers and the Clippers.

This captivating coexistence of two competitive franchises in the same city raises questions: Why does LA have two? How and why did this dual-team dynamic come to be?

The story of the Lakers begins in Minneapolis in 1947, where they were originally established as a part of the National Basketball League. However, it was their move to LA in 1960 that marked the beginning of a new era.

The relocation was driven by the desire to tap into the burgeoning entertainment industry and the lure of LA’s glittering Hollywood landscape. This strategic decision helped the Lakers gain more fans, build a global fan base and become one of the most iconic franchises in NBA history.

With legendary players like George Mikan, Elgin Baylor, Jerry West, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant donning the purple and gold, the Lakers have piled up 17 championships.

The LA Clippers, on the other hand, had a less illustrious beginning. Originally established as the Buffalo Braves in 1970, the franchise underwent several relocations before settling in LA in 1984. However, for much of their history, the Clippers have struggled both on and off the court, often playing in the shadow of their glamorous neighbors.

It wasn't until the early 2010s that the Clippers began to transform themselves from perennial underdogs into legitimate contenders.

The acquisition of key players like Chris Paul and Blake Griffin during the "Lob City" era, along with the ownership of Steve Ballmer, infused new energy and resources into the franchise. This revitalization led to a competitive team that regularly made the playoffs and attracted its own dedicated fan base.

So, why does LA have two NBA teams?

The simple explanation is that the city's immense metropolitan area is the second-largest in the U.S. With nearly 3.9 million residents as of 2021, it ranks among the most sports-packed cities in the U.S. At present, it boasts 10 pro sports teams, comprising two teams each in the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL and MLS.

Population plays a significant role in determining the presence of multiple teams. In the New York City area, there are two football teams, two basketball teams and two baseball teams. The San Francisco Bay area boasts two football teams and two baseball teams, while Chicago has two baseball teams.

The presence of two NBA teams in LA is a result of the unique dynamics of the city. LA is not only one of the largest media markets in the U.S. but also a global entertainment hub. This provides a wealth of opportunities for both teams to tap into the city's star-studded culture and business networks.

