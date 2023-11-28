Why is LaMelo Ball not playing tonight against New York Knicks? Reason behind Hornets' star absence explored

LaMelo Ball suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter of the Charlotte Hornets’ game against the Orlando Magic on Sunday that caused him to miss the rest of the game. Reports suggest that the injury is “serious,” leading to his absence from the game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Ball sustained his injury while driving to the basket to attempt a layup over Paolo Banchero before landing awkwardly on his right foot. Following the play, he required assistance to leave the court.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, LaMelo Ball is expected to be sidelined for an extended period due to his injury.

“Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has suffered a serious sprain in his right ankle and is likely to miss extended time,” he said. “Tests show Ball avoided a fracture in the ankle, which required surgery last season, and a cautious approach is expected.”

Before the injury, Ball had been averaging 25.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He was shooting 44.2%, including 38.9% from 3-point range.

Ball has faced multiple injury setbacks in his young NBA career.

In his rookie year, he participated in only 51 out of a possible 72 games, contending with hip and wrist injuries. Despite these, he managed to secure the Rookie of the Year award.

Last season, he played in only 36 games after suffering four ankle injuries, including a fracture on his right ankle midseason that sidelined him for the rest of the year.

The Hornets are No. 12 in the Eastern Conference with a 5-10 record.

Hornets coach hopes LaMelo Ball can pick up where he left off after injury

Hornets coach Steve Clifford expressed hope that the injury would not disrupt LaMelo Ball's hot start to the season.

"You just have to hope that hopefully it won't be a significant amount of time and that he doesn't get out of rhythm and he can come back and pick up where he left off,” he said (per The Charlotte Observer).

Clifford conveyed his frustration with the Hornets' unfortunate streak of injuries.

“There’s definitely a part of it that (stinks)," Clifford said. "But you have to think that eventually here, things are going to turn because you can’t control injuries. But it’s also hard to believe that we can continue to have the type of luck that we’ve been having, because these aren’t like pulled muscles. We’ve had some pretty significant injuries.”

The timing of Ball's injury coincided with the Hornets welcoming back significant contributors such as Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington.