Why is LaMelo Ball not playing tonight against Thunder? Latest on Hornets star explored (Mar. 21)

LaMelo Ball has played in 10 out of the 11 Charlotte Hornets games in the month of March. During this time, he has put up three double-doubles, including a 27-point, 15-assist performance in a 145-134 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 14.

The Hornets, however, will be missing Ball's prolific skills in their Friday matchup against the OKC Thunder. Ball has been officially ruled out for this game due to injury management.

Specifically, Ball will be out of action as he manages the injury he sustained in his right ankle on Feb. 10.

That night, the one-time All-Star guard tweaked his ankle late in the first quarter of a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Ball headed to the locker room, and at halftime, the Hornets announced that he would not be returning to the game. Prior to this Nets-Hornets showdown, Ball had missed five consecutive games with a sprain on his other ankle.

The 23-year-old playmaker is averaging 25.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 7.2 assists per outing. However, LaMelo Ball has missed a total of 24 games this season. In particular, his right ankle injury has caused him to miss time since February.

Mirroring Ball's injury woes is the Hornets' win-loss record, which stands at 18-51 heading into the matchup against the Thunder on Friday. With the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference, the Hornets appear to be bound for the Draft lottery once again.

LaMelo Ball praises Hornets big man: "He gets us going"

Still, the Hornets have had their fair share of high points this season. One of the team's most impressive performances came on Thursday when they defeated the New York Knicks 115-98.

LaMelo Ball finished this game with 25 points, five rebounds, and eight assists. Though he led the team in scoring, he deferred to his starting center Mark Williams in the post-game interview:

"Honestly, I feel like Mark gets us going. I know a lot of people say it's me, but if Mark is playing strong, playing hard, we all just go," Ball said.

Williams, who had 19 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks on this night, helped dictate the tone on both ends of the floor in the win over the Knicks.

