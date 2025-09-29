Why is LeBron James named in Kanye West's 'betrayal list'? Possible reasons explored

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 29, 2025 11:03 GMT
Why is LeBron James named in Kanye West
Why is LeBron James named in Kanye West's 'betrayal list'? (Credits: Getty)

Kanye West is making headlines again, this time for posting a “betrayal list” that includes names like LeBron James and his daughter, North West. The rapper shared the list on X on Sunday; the post was only live for a short while before being deleted.

The list included multiple celebrities whom Kanye West has publicly called out in the past, including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Diddy, Kid Cudi and more. Here’s a list of every name on Kanye West’s “betrayal list.”

  • Kim Kardashian
  • IShowSpeed
  • Diddy
  • Ty $
  • Harriet Tubman
  • North West
  • Pusha
  • Freddie Gibson
  • Cudi
  • Curious George
  • Donald Trump
  • Pete Davidson
  • Patrick Star
  • LeBron James
  • King Von
  • Playboi Carti
  • James Murray
  • Adolf
While there has been no reported “beef” between Kanye West and LeBron James, the rapper has brought up James in a bad light on multiple occasions. In 2016, West had mentioned the four-time NBA champion on his song “FACTS.”

“Nike treat employees just like slaves./Gave LeBron a billi' not to run away,” he wrote on his song FACTS.

West’s public mentions of James have included both music and social media claims, including a 2024 post from former Attorney General Juanita Broaddrick. The post shared by Broaddrick stated that Kanye West had accused James of having a sexual relationship with P. Diddy.

LeBron James was featured in a music video with Kanye West, Drake, Lil Wayne and Eminem

While James is now on Kanye West's "betrayal list," the two seem to have had a working relationship in the past. LeBron James was featured in a music video for the song "Forever" recorded by Drake, West, Lil Wayne and Eminem.

The song, originally released in 2009, was recorded for James' documentary, "More than a Game." The video includes the four rappers and several montages, showcasing James' ascent to being one of the best players in the world.

15 years later, he is on the bad side of two of the four rappers on that song, Drake and West. Regardless, not much else has changed for LeBron as he prepares to enter his 23rd season with the LA Lakers, still one of the best players in the world.

The Lakers will tip off the preseason against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 3.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

