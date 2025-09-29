Why is LeBron James named in Kanye West's 'betrayal list'? Possible reasons explored

Kanye West is making headlines again, this time for posting a “betrayal list” that includes names like LeBron James and his daughter, North West. The rapper shared the list on X on Sunday; the post was only live for a short while before being deleted.The list included multiple celebrities whom Kanye West has publicly called out in the past, including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Diddy, Kid Cudi and more. Here’s a list of every name on Kanye West’s “betrayal list.”Kim KardashianIShowSpeedDiddyTy $Harriet TubmanNorth WestPushaFreddie GibsonCudiCurious GeorgeDonald TrumpPete DavidsonPatrick StarLeBron JamesKing VonPlayboi CartiJames MurrayAdolf View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile there has been no reported “beef” between Kanye West and LeBron James, the rapper has brought up James in a bad light on multiple occasions. In 2016, West had mentioned the four-time NBA champion on his song “FACTS.”“Nike treat employees just like slaves./Gave LeBron a billi' not to run away,” he wrote on his song FACTS.West’s public mentions of James have included both music and social media claims, including a 2024 post from former Attorney General Juanita Broaddrick. The post shared by Broaddrick stated that Kanye West had accused James of having a sexual relationship with P. Diddy.LeBron James was featured in a music video with Kanye West, Drake, Lil Wayne and EminemWhile James is now on Kanye West's &quot;betrayal list,&quot; the two seem to have had a working relationship in the past. LeBron James was featured in a music video for the song &quot;Forever&quot; recorded by Drake, West, Lil Wayne and Eminem.The song, originally released in 2009, was recorded for James' documentary, &quot;More than a Game.&quot; The video includes the four rappers and several montages, showcasing James' ascent to being one of the best players in the world.15 years later, he is on the bad side of two of the four rappers on that song, Drake and West. Regardless, not much else has changed for LeBron as he prepares to enter his 23rd season with the LA Lakers, still one of the best players in the world.The Lakers will tip off the preseason against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 3.