Why is LeBron James' nicknamed 'The Chosen One'? Looking at reason behind NBA legend's moniker

LeBron James has some of the most iconic nicknames in sports history. While he is frequently referred to as 'King James' nowadays, one of his most legendary nicknames is 'The Chosen One.'

He received this moniker in 2002, achieving widespread recognition after being featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated, under the headline: "The Chosen One."

LeBron James featured in a Sports Illustrated cover

At that time, LeBron James was only a junior attending St. Vincent–St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. The Sports Illustrated article, authored by Grant Wahl, described James as exceptionally talented, even suggesting he could be the heir to the legacy of "Air Jordan."

The article featured interviews with prominent figures in the sports industry, including former Boston Celtic Danny Ainge and famous sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro. Vaccaro, who had helped orchestrate the first shoe deals with Michael Jordan (for Nike), Kobe Bryant, and Tracy McGrady(for Adidas), who expressed that James was the most exceptional player they had ever witnessed.

In the article, James was quoted expressing what he had learned from Jordan.

"A lot of players know how to play the game," he said. "But they really don't know how to play the game, if you know what I mean. They can put the ball in the hoop, but I see things before they even happen. You know how a guy can make his team so much better? That's one thing I learned from watching Jordan."

In his senior year, before declaring for the 2003 NBA Draft, James averaged 31.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.4 steals per game.

In 2017, 15 years after the iconic cover was released, Wahl admitted to contributing to the early career pressure faced by James by bestowing upon him the nickname.

"I was worried, that we were going to ruin the kid’s life by putting him on the cover," Wahl told The Undefeated.

"It’s one thing to do a feature on somebody inside the mag. But when you put a young kid on the cover and proclaim him ‘The Chosen One’ – maybe ‘ruin his life’ is a little strong, but it took things to such a level that I felt like his life was not going to be the same after that. The pressure would get a lot higher."

The journalist who gave LeBron James' nickname died in 2022

Grant Wahl, the writer behind the LeBron James "The Chosen One" cover, later gained prominence as one of the most recognized soccer journalists in the United States. He passed away at 48 while covering the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

James expressed his gratitude for Wahl and the influence he had on his life on X (formerly Twitter).

“You had a huge impact on me and my family and I’m so appreciative of you. A great person and journalist. Rest In Paradise Grant Wahl,” he wrote.

James also shared how Wahl became unforgettable for him after the cover shoot.

