Why is LeBron James not playing? A detailed look at the LA Lakers talisman's latest injury and possible return timeline

LeBron James' LA Lakers will tackle the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight in a lop-sided NBA 2021-22 season game set to take place at the Paycom Center.

LA Lakers' talismanic superstar LeBron James is unlikely to play against the Thunder tonight as he continues to recover from right knee soreness. He has not been ruled out yet and his status is still questionable, but there is a good probability of him being rested for this back-to-back game.

Taking a detailed look at LeBron James' injury which might keep him out of the game against OKC Thunder

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James suffered the knee injury he is currently healing from in the game against the Memphis Grizzlies, which the LA Lakers ended up winning 121-118. Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane collided with James' right leg in the first half, causing James to fall to the floor. The Lakers star remained there for several minutes as the team called a timeout so the team's medical staff could check on him.

James was quite disappointed with the collision, and made his thoughts very clear about it:

"The first thing I was thinking to myself was, 'Not again,'" James said. "Because obviously it was almost similar but not the same kind of play. Guy falls into my leg and there's nothing you can do about it and I couldn't get my leg out of there in time."

Notably, it was an injury to the same leg that caused LeBron James to miss 26 games and not heal completely even by the end of the 2020-21 NBA season. Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill had collided with LeBron James during a league game, causing the ailment. James played through the injury in the playoffs as well, which the LA Lakers crashed out of in the first round itself.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Frank Vogel says LeBron James will be questionable tomorrow vs. OKC. He added that while this ankle injury is the same leg as LeBron’s ankle injury last season, the injury is in a different spot and of a different severity. Frank Vogel says LeBron James will be questionable tomorrow vs. OKC. He added that while this ankle injury is the same leg as LeBron’s ankle injury last season, the injury is in a different spot and of a different severity.

What is LeBron James' possible return timeline?

The LA Lakers are likely going to provide LeBron James with some rest tonight, and so he should be able to suit up for their next game, which is against his former side, the Cleveland Cavaliers. James being absent against OKC Thunder might be a completely precautionary step, as Frank Vogel will probably like his star player to be at 100% fitness going forward.

Silver Screen and Roll @LakersSBN LeBron James seems to have avoided a serious injury to the same ankle he injured last season, but the Lakers are listing him on the injury report for tomorrow just in case. silverscreenandroll.com/2021/10/25/227… LeBron James seems to have avoided a serious injury to the same ankle he injured last season, but the Lakers are listing him on the injury report for tomorrow just in case. silverscreenandroll.com/2021/10/25/227…

The OKC Thunder are far from daunting opposition as they have started the 2021-22 NBA season with four successive losses. Russell Westbrook - who shined in the Lakers win over the San Antonio Spurs - and Anthony Davis should be able to get the job done.

