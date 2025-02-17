Why is LeBron James not playing tonight in 2025 NBA All-Star Game? Latest injury update on 21-time All-Star's absence 

LeBron James dropped a massive injury update on Sunday night as fans anticipated the four-time MVP's suiting up for his 21st consecutive NBA All-Star game. James, who joined the weekend on Sunday, has decided not to play, citing injuries to his left ankle and foot.

James will instead return to LA and focus on recovery. He said he planned to play but didn't fully recover from his injuries.

"I have to look out for myself when it comes to this injury that I've been dealing with for years. I am headed back to LA tonight. There will be no vacation for me"

With 30 games left, LeBron James' focus is entirely on keeping the Lakers' top six hopes alive. The team is fifth right now with a 32-20 record in 52 games. The Western Conference is stacked and a rough stretch could drag LA down into the play-in bracket for the third consecutive year.

