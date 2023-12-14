Why is LeBron James not playing tonight against Spurs? Latest injury update for Lakers star (Dec. 14)

The LA Lakers have decided to rule out LeBron James for Wednesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. “King James” had been questionable heading into the matchup due to a left calf contusion. He has missed just one game this season before tonight's late scratch. The Lakers, who lost to the Dallas Mavericks less than 24 hours ago, will try to bounce back without the four-time MVP.

James has been dealing with a left calf injury since November 11, when he collided against Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers decided to keep him out in their following game, which was at home versus Portland. He has been on the injury report since then but has usually been cleared hours before game time.

Holding out LeBron James on Wednesday may be the best route for the LA Lakers. They are facing the San Antonio Spurs, a team that is on a 17-game losing streak. LA will still have Anthony Davis, who was also questionable but was later upgraded to available. With Davis in the lineup, the Lakers are still heavy favorites to win the game.

LeBron James is averaging 25.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He is hitting 55.1% of his shots, including 40.5% from behind the arc. The soon-to-be 39-year-old James may be the oldest player in the NBA, but he has plenty left in the tank. He just recently led the Lakers to the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament and became the competition's first MVP.

LeBron James’ first game against Victor Wembanyama will have to wait

The biggest hype heading into Wednesday’s heat-to-head between the LA Lakers and San Antonio Spurs was LeBron James’ first game against Victor Wembanyama.

“Wemby,” the No. 1 pick of this year’s draft, is considered to be a generational talent. He was called the best prospect to enter the draft since James jumped from high school to the NBA in 2003. The much-awaited matchup will have to wait.

On Friday, the Lakers and the Spurs will duke it out again. The two might finally be on the same court that day and give excited fans one of the biggest thrills this season.

LeBron James has been effusive in his praise of the Frenchman. The 21-year-veteran called the phenomenon a “cheat code” even before the 19-year-old played in the NBA. Basketball fans will just have to wait for a little longer to finally see both going at each other.