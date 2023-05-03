Why does LeBron James throw chalk? Taking a closer look

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has one of the most iconic pregame routines in NBA history. With his famous chalk toss being a mainstay in NBA games, we take a closer look at why the superstar performs the ritual.

Having a pregame ritual is quite common for NBA players. The nature of superstitions allows players to have their own little tricks to ensure that they're in the best state of mind before games. James' chalk toss happens to be one of the most well-recognized ones.

The Lakers superstar started doing this routine early in his career. Using chalk to improve their grip on the ball is a common practice for players. However, during his rookie season itself, James chose to add some embellishment to it by throwing the chalk high up in the air and watching it disappear.

Needless to say, during his career, the ritual has become a fan-favorite in every city James has been in. Since then, the chalk toss has also been used in several advertising campaigns for Nike.

LeBron James stopped doing the routine after the 2014 season. However, he brought it back on his arrival in LA.

LeBron James faces Golden State Warriors again

The 2023 Western Conference semifinals will see the LA Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors in a blockbuster mattchup. This will be an intense match-up as LeBron James take on the Steph Curry and the Dubs yet again.

James has faced Golden State mostly in the Finals. Needless to say, the rivalry has been of epic proportions. In four Finals showdowns, the Warriors have come out victorious in three.

Since James' arrival in LA, the two teams haven't met each other in the playoffs, so this year, fans are in for an absolute treat. The first game gets underway at the Chase Center on Tuesday, where James will look to get the Lakers in the ascendancy against the defending champs.

