Why is LeBron James out tonight vs Bucks? Latest on 20-time All-Star's absence (March 26)

Hours before the LA Lakers are set to take on the Milwaukee Bucks, LeBron James has been ruled out. After initially being listed as doubtful, news surfaced that the 20-time All-Star won't be in action. LeBron is slated to miss this matchup due to an ankle injury.

Tuesday will mark the second time this month that is LeBron is out of action against the Bucks. When these teams faced off two weeks ago, the superstar forward was also sidelined. LA ended up walking away with a one-point victory in that matchup.

In his age 39 season, LeBron James has been a constant in the lineup for the LA Lakers. His absence against the Bucks will mark just his 10th missed game of the year.

As the Lakers continue to battle for playoff position, being without LeBron puts them in a tough spot. Their 39-32 record is good for ninth place in the Western Conference standings.

With LeBron officially ruled out, his interesting streak with Giannis Antetokounmpo continues. The two superstar forwards haven't faced off against each other in nearly 500 days.

Down a key starter, Darvin Ham now has to make some adjustments to his rotation. Spencder Dinwiddie started in place of LeBron James the last time he was sidelined, and will likely do so again on Tuesday.

What is the LA Lakers' record this season when LeBron James is out?

Despite LeBron James being a focal point of the team, the LA Lakers have managed to do well without him this season. In the nine games he has missed leading up to Tuesday, they have a record of 5-4.

Looking at the matchups, the team they faced has nothing to do with their success or failuer. Some of the teams the Lakers have beat without LeBron include the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics. As for the losses, those came against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors.

While they're going to be without their top player, the Lakers should feel confident heading into their meeting with the Bucks. Even though it was a close game, they still managed to win.

A big reason why the Lakers were able to take down the Bucks was because of an incredible performance from D'Angelo Russell. The former All-Star erupted for 44 points and nine assists in the 123-122 victory. LA can't expect a similar type of performance, but Russell is someone they'll be relying on to help fill the void of LeBron.

Another player the Lakers need a big outing from is Anthony Davis. Not only will he be tasked with leading the offense, but guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo as well. Matchups like this are a great opportunity for AD to showcase his high-level two-way play.