Why is LeBron James out tonight vs Bucks? Latest status of Lakers' superstar explored (March 8)

LeBron James logged 36 minutes on Wednesday night's 130-120 loss to the Sacramento Kings, putting up 31 points (10-of-16 shooting, including 1-of-4 from 3-point range), 13 assists and five rebounds.

However, as the LA Lakers face the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, the team has announced that James will not be in action.

The 20-time NBA All-Star is sidelined due to a sore ankle that forced him to leave the Kings game in the fourth quarter with 3:56 minutes remaining. The Lakers star was able to walk by himself to the locker room but was still limping in the process.

How has the Lakers performed without LeBron James this season?

The LA Lakers have a 4-4 record without LeBron James in the 2023-24 regular season.

The Lakers certainly had some standout moments this season amid their inconsistencies at the offensive and defensive ends. However, James' absence places more pressure on Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell, including the role players, to contribute immensely to achieve much-needed victories.

Against a Milwaukee Bucks team that is coming off Wednesday night's 125-90 loss against the Golden State Warriors, this sets up a match-up with two desperate ball clubs eager to return to the win column.

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron James had a sore ankle injury during the game against the Sacramento Kings. After the game, the Lakers star talked about the injury.

"I'll be alright," James said (via CBS Sports). "It's just my ankle. It's just what I've been dealing with before the [All-Star] break, after the break. I'm just managing it the best way I can. I played the whole third, sat a little bit to start the fourth, and when I got back in, it kind of just — whatever. It's just something I've been dealing with."

In the 56 games this season, LeBron James is averaging 25.3 points (52.8% shooting, including 40.5% from 3-point range), 8.0 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game.