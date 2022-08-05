"Why wouldn't LeBron take far less $$$ from the Lakers to maximize chances to win 1 more ring?" - Skip Bayless gives a controversial reason on why Tim Duncan was more valuable than LeBron James has ever been

Skip Bayless isn't impressed with LeBron James not taking a pay cut to maximize his chances of winning another ring with the LA Lakers. The four-time NBA MVP is eligible to sign a two-year deal worth $97 million until June 30th, 2023. The Lakers could generate cap space to sign a max player next offseason.

However, they could struggle to surround the team's stars with impact role players. The Lakers don't have a bevy of draft capital to trade for young players that can help them land veteran stars and hence free agency remains their best bet.

Bayless' suggestion for James is to take a pay cut to improve LA and his chances of winning another chip. Here's what the NBA analyst wrote on Twitter:

"Help me out: Why wouldn't LeBron take far less $$$ from the Lakers to maximize chances to win 1 more ring??? He's a BILLIONAIRE. In 2013 and '14, Tim Duncan took only 10 mil! Spurs should've won both years. Another reason why Duncan was more valuable than LeBron ever has been."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Help me out: Why wouldn't LeBron take far less $$$ from the Lakers to maximize chances to win 1 more ring??? He's a BILLIONAIRE. In 2013 and '14, Tim Duncan took only 10 mil! Spurs should've won both years. Another reason why Duncan was more valuable than LeBron ever has been. Help me out: Why wouldn't LeBron take far less $$$ from the Lakers to maximize chances to win 1 more ring??? He's a BILLIONAIRE. In 2013 and '14, Tim Duncan took only 10 mil! Spurs should've won both years. Another reason why Duncan was more valuable than LeBron ever has been.

Bayless mentioned Tim Duncan's example. The Hall of Famer took a $10 million pay cut in the 2012 offseason, signing a three-year $30 million contract. That helped the San Antonio Spurs make the NBA Finals in 2013 and 2014. They played against James' Miami Heat on both occasions, winning once.

Meanwhile, James Harden is the latest superstar-caliber player to take a pay cut this offseason. He opted out of his $47 million player option and will earn around $33 million in the first season of a two-year deal worth $68.6 million with the Sixers.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral BREAKING: James Harden will take a $15 Million pay cut for next season. Harden will sign a new 2-year deal with Philly, player option in year 2, via @ShamsCharania BREAKING: James Harden will take a $15 Million pay cut for next season. Harden will sign a new 2-year deal with Philly, player option in year 2, via @ShamsCharania https://t.co/UH99BQUevK

However, unlike the examples, James' performances haven't drastically declined. He is coming off one of his best scoring seasons, averaging 30.3 points per contest.

StatMuse @statmuse Most PPG by an old guy (35+ years old) this season:



30.3 — LeBron James

25

20

15

14.7 — Chris Paul

13.4 — Kyle Lowry

13.3 — Carmelo Anthony



That’s the most ever by a player over 35. Most PPG by an old guy (35+ years old) this season: 30.3 — LeBron James25201514.7 — Chris Paul13.4 — Kyle Lowry13.3 — Carmelo AnthonyThat’s the most ever by a player over 35. https://t.co/WR01H3BfYN

Duncan's performances and production gradually declined, and the Spurs had impactful young players they needed on the roster to be competitive. Meanwhile, Harden also struggled last campaign, especially as a scorer.

LeBron James has productive discussions with LA Lakers over extension

LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, told ESPN that the LA Lakers and the player had a productive discussion regarding his extension.

Head coach Darvin Ham and GM Rob Pelinka were in the room with LeBron and Paul during their talks at the Lakers' training facility. The two parties are yet to reach an agreement. They are expected to continue their discussions moving forward.

Dave McMenamin @mcten LeBron James and his representative Rich Paul of Klutch Sports met with Lakers VP of basketball ops and GM Rob Pelinka on Thursday regarding James’ eligible contract extension. Paul told ESPN the discussion was “productive” and both sides will continue a dialogue. LeBron James and his representative Rich Paul of Klutch Sports met with Lakers VP of basketball ops and GM Rob Pelinka on Thursday regarding James’ eligible contract extension. Paul told ESPN the discussion was “productive” and both sides will continue a dialogue.

ESPN also reported that LeBron James could seek an extension worth $47 million for the 2023-24 NBA season with a player option for the 2024-25 campaign.

King James is keen to play with his son Bronny on the same team before he calls time on his career. Bronny will be draft eligible in 2024. A player option for 2024-25 gives him the flexibility to join the team that drafts his son.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far