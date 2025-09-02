"Why your lips touching your chin?": Jordyn Woods stunned over boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns’ shocking NBA 2K makeover 

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns got hold of the latest NBA 2K game, the NBA 2K26. He immediately started the game, beginning with his face scan. However, his face scan turned out to be somewhat of a disaster, leading to an odd makeover. Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, had a lot of fun with the unsuccessful outcome.
Whenever a player starts a new NBA 2K game, a face scan is usually needed, depending on the platform they are using. Even NBA stars who are already in the game use the process to start their own MyPlayer. Towns was simply unlucky with how his face scan turned out.
On Woods' Instagram stories, she posted KAT's failed attempt. She even tagged Ronnie 2K, the public face and Digital Marketing Director for the NBA 2K franchise.
“He should’ve just played as himself,” Woods wrote.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Jordyn also posted KAT's reaction to the picture. The 29-year-old can be seen having a good laugh at the debacle.
“Who is this? Do a 360,” Woods wrote in the caption. “Who is this? Why are your lips touching your chin?”
Fortunately for Towns, he can do another run at the face scan and fix the problem.
Taiwanese Knicks fan gets special treatment from Karl-Anthony Towns
Meeting your idol is one of the most satisfying things for a fan of any sport. Karl-Anthony Towns was able to provide that feeling to one of his supporters during his recent trip to Taiwan.
While greeting his supporters, an enthusiastic fan approached KAT with a letter.
The message inside the letter remains to be revealed. However, when the five-time All-Star was on his way to leave the venue, the diehard fan reminded him about the letter. Before Towns' entourage left the area, a man stepped out of the vehicle where the NBA star was seated.
He asked about the person who gave the letter to Towns. The fan immediately raised his hand. Later, he was handed an autographed shirt, which made his day extra special.
Towns is aware of the high regard his supporters have for him. So he makes sure that he returns the favor as much as he can.
New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.