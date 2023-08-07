Why is Liz Cambage quitting Australian team to play on Nigerian team in Olympics? Exploring WNBA superstar's recent career decision

Liz Cambage has had her issues in the past and has had a bad rap in the basketball world due to reports of her being a difficult player to deal with. However, in an interesting turn of events, Cambage revealed her future plans of leaving the Australian national team to represent another.

The 6-foot-8 player had a chance to talk to Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks where she spoke about her plans of leaving the Australian team. During the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, it was reported by multiple media outlets that Cambage directed a racial slur at Nigerian players during practice.

Shortly after denying the accusations, the WNBA star talked about representing the Nigerian team in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"A lot of girls don't like me," Cambage said. "I don't really lean towards racially-backed insults. That's not how I go. I'm very pro-black. I did not say these to these girls."

"Because the truth looks a lot worse for other organizations involved, than using me as a scapegoat. Like, why does Nigeria want me to leave Australia and go represent them?"

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



She maintains she did not use a racial slur towards the Nigerian team during a scrimmage ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics



(via Taylor Rooks X) Liz Cambage says she’s in talks to leave the Australian team to represent Nigeria in the Olympics.She maintains she did not use a racial slur towards the Nigerian team during a scrimmage ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics(via Taylor Rooks X) pic.twitter.com/8VOWEMtUzH

"We're filing for me to leave the Australian team so I can represent Nigeria. I've been in cahoots, I've been talking with them since all of this happened. This is what I mean, people don't know the truth."

So far, the Nigerian national team hasn't confirmed nor denied the fact that they are trying to pursue the star player.

Why is Liz Cambage not playing in the WNBA?

Las Vegas Aces v Phoenix Mercury - Game Three

Liz Cambage isn't playing in the WNBA this season following a decent 2022 season with the LA Sparks. Cambage told the media of her plans to quit the Sparks back on July 26, 2022, and has been inactive since then. After that, the Sparks star announced that she will step away from the WNBA and has not given a timetable for her return.

During the middle of the season, Cambage decided to step away from the league "for the time being." She posted a long message detailing her departure from the league on her personal Instagram account.

"I'm sorry to have left abruply and I wish it would have ended on a different note," Cambage wrote. "I've decided to step away from the league for the time being and I'm hopeful that the WNBA will do their part in creating safer environments and a stronger support system for their players."

Alexa Philippou @alexaphilippou



This is her first time addressing her midseason departure from the Los Angeles Sparks.



More: Liz Cambage posts on Instagram that she’ll be stepping away from the WNBA “for the time being.”This is her first time addressing her midseason departure from the Los Angeles Sparks.More: pic.twitter.com/rpUq8jmEZg

A year has passed and Liz hasn't announced her return as it seems she's dealing with a rift with the WNBA.

