"Why he look homeless bruh"- NBA fans troll Kawhi Leonard's appearance during Costa Rica vacation 

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers are bracing for a busy offseason, as they will need to build a competitive team if they hope to challenge for the NBA championship. Meanwhile, the two-time NBA champion is spending his vacation in Costa Rica, blending in with the locals, and enjoying the sights of the Central American country.

Clippers reporter Joey Linn shared a couple of pictures of Leonard on the streets of Costa Rica, drinking coconut water and enjoying himself.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some fans were quick to react, noting that Kawhi Leonard looked different.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"why he look homeless bruh," this fan wrote.

"This n***a lowkey look homeless I wouldn’t even recognize this n***a if he was on the streets," another fan wrote.

"He dead ass looks homeless lmao," a third fan said.

Some fans pointed out that Leonard is out having a nice time while his franchise is under pressure to build a team.

"Franchise is dumpster fire but whi out here living his best life 😭," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kawhi has always been a funny character, even unintentionally at times. Some predicted that this is his true nature and this is how he will conduct himself when he leaves the spotlight.

Kawhi Leonard is set to represent Team USA in this year's Olympic Games

After another NBA season full of injuries, Kawhi Leonard was on the receiving end of some criticism. The Klaw couldn't do much to help the Clippers get past the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs. He will soon start his preparations to help Team USA reach glory again after a disappointing showing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

He will link up with LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant to make up a formidable team.

Steve Kerr announced this week that Leonard is good to go ahead of the start of the competition, which is a good sign for next season.