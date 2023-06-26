"Why don't you love Kyrie Irving?": ESPN insider who lambasted Mavericks star's anti-Semitism, calls him an a***hole to his sons face

During a June 25 episode of the LeBatardShow, NBA analyst Michael Wilbon revealed why he has such a problem with Dallas Mavericks superstar point guard Kyrie Irving.

During the episode, Willbon revealed that his son has previously asked why he hates Irving.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We argue and fight about sports every day, like my father and my brother and I did at the kitchen table, which people say was the precursor to PTI, people who know what our kitchen was like," Wilbon said. "So Matthew and I do that every day, much to my wife's chagrin every day screaming, holler.

"'Dad, why don't you love Kyrie Irving?' Because Kyrie is an as****e. Why do you love him, Matthew? This is every day in our house. And so he gets that part of it."

Wilbon has been vocal about Irving in recent months, following Irving's anti-semitism controversy, which saw him share a link to a well-documented movie on the topic on Twitter. Irving's actions led to a suspension from the Brooklyn Nets and was the beginning of the end of Irving's tenure on the East coast.

Since then, Irving has been with the Dallas Mavericks, where his fit with Luka Doncic didn't work out as hoped and saw the Western Conference team tank the final few weeks of the season in an attempt to retain its draft pick, much to the chagrin of the NBA league office.

Michael Wilbon has previously blasted Kyrie Irving

During the heat of Kyrie Irving's anti-semitism controversy, Michael Wilbon gave a scathing review of Irving's actions, leading the analyst to brand Irving as an egomaniac.

Wilbon was speaking on a Nov. 3 episode of NBA countdown at the time, with his comments going viral due to the blunt honesty with which he discussed his feelings for the then-Brooklyn Nets star.

"There's always something with him," Wilbon said. "What he is, is a raging egomaniac who's dangerous. ... The league and the Nets ought to be embarrassed to have this hanging around.

“Kyrie Irving a guiding light? He’s just a dangerous egomaniac”

Since leaving the Nets, rving has averaged 27.0 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 51% from the field and 39.2% from deep. As an unrestricted free agent this summer, rving will be free to choose his next destination.

Unfortunately for Irving, most teams around the NBA are probably reluctant to add him to their roster, given the amount of controversy and baggage that usually comes with acquiring the mercurial point guard.

As such, Irving could find his options limited this summer, and may end up signing another deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

Poll : 0 votes