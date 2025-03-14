Why is Luka Doncic not playing against Nuggets tonight? Lakers superstar's absence from game explored (Mar. 14)

After a standout performance in Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Luka Doncic is set to miss tonight's game between the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets.

According to the NBA's 3:30 p.m. ET injury report, Doncic is set to miss tonight's game due to what is described as: "Injury/Illness - Left Calf; Injury Management, Right Ankle Sprain."

The report was corroborated by ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, who took to X, formerly known as Twitter:

Considering LA will also be without LeBron James, Jared Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes, the team seems to be playing it safe and resting Doncic tonight on the second night of a back-to-back.

