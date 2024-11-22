Why is Luka Doncic not playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest injury update for 1x NBA Finalist (Nov. 22)

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will not play against the Denver Nuggets in Friday's NBA Cup game. The five-time NBA All-Star suffered a wrist injury, which has sidelined him for at least a week. Doncic is listed as out on the team's injury report, citing a right wrist strain. He sustained the blow against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

Doncic played 14 of the team's 15 games, averaging 28.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists. He is shooting 43.5%, including 32.4% from 3. According to insider Shams Charania, the Mavericks will immobilize the wrist and strengthen it later in the week.

The process could even take longer than a week. While Luka Doncic tends to push through injuries, he might be out with this ailment slightly longer. However, only time will tell about how the injury heals over time, as it has happened on his shooting hand.

Expand Tweet

Jason Kidd reacts to Luka Doncic's injury

The Mavericks have had a difficult time with injuries to start the season. Before Doncic, key role players like P.J. Washington and Dereck Lively II also spent considerable time on the sidelines. The Mavericks have struggled during that span and managed an 8-7 record.

Considering their roster improvements this summer, the Mavericks were expected to be much better. However, Doncic's early struggles and a few injuries hindered Dallas' progress.

However, Mavs coach Jason Kidd has found the silver lining amid this adversity.

"Unfortunately he's had a couple (injuries) here early, hopefully that means he won't have any after this last one. Hopefully he's clean for the rest of the way," he said on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic has a solid record of avoiding injuries. He's played over 60 games each season and 70+ games twice, including last season. Doncic seemed banged up with a few other knocks before the wrist issue.

Hopefully, the extended rest will allow him to recover and rest well so he can bounce back and return to his best.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets?

ESPN will nationally televise the Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Cup Game. Meanwhile, KFAA and Altitude will provide coverage in the local regions. Fans outside the U.S. can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game begins at 10:00 p.m. ET at Ball Arena, the Nuggets homecourt.

