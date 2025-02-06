Why is Luka Doncic not playing tonight against Golden State Warriors? Latest update on new Lakers star's status (Feb. 6)

Luka Doncic will watch the LA Lakers from the sidelines for the second consecutive game when the team hosts the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. The five-time All-Star, who joined the team Sunday, remains out with a left calf injury he sustained in his last game for the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day. Doncic is progressing towards his return.

The latest update from JJ Redick suggests that the Lakers are targeting Saturday's clash against the Indiana Pacers for Doncic's franchise debut. If not, Doncic would be in contention to play in Monday's clash against the Utah Jazz. Doncic practiced for the first time with the Lakers on Wednesday.

He went through a non-contact session. Redick said Doncic will play a 'stay ready' game soon and have more opportunities to play live basketball on Thursday and Friday. The eventual call for his debut will be made Saturday before the afternoon game against the Pacers.

Lakers' clash against Pacers gets massive upgrade amid Luka Doncic's lingering debut

The NBA is already bracing for Luka Doncic's highly anticipated Lakers' debut, which potentially is on Saturday against the Pacers. Amid rumblings of the event, the league has upgraded that clash to a nationally televised game. It was earlier going to be on local TV. ESPN was supposed to show the Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz game before.

Saturday has been a widely reported date for Doncic's return even before his move to the LA Lakers. It was confirmed shortly by Redick.

During Wednesday's practice, Luka Doncic looked in great spirits in his workout with new co-stars LeBron James and Austin Reaves. Things seem to be trending in the right direction for him to return against the Pacers, barring any setbacks.

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers game?

The Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers game will be nationally televised by TNT, TruTV and Max. For fans outside the U.S., NBA League Pass will provide a live streaming option online. The game begins at 10:00 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers enter this clash 29-19, while the Warriors are 25-25.

