Why is Luka Doncic not playing tonight against Lithuania? Latest injury update on Slovenia’s superstar status for EuroBasket preparation game

Luka Doncic has been ruled out for Slovenia’s EuroBasket preparation game against Lithuania on Friday. The LA Lakers superstar will sit this game out as the team has only planned for him to play in one of two back-to-back games, according to Iztok Franko.

So, Doncic is expected to be back in the lineup for Slovenia’s game against Latvia on Saturday. While fans speculate that Doncic could be injured, the Slovenian coaching team had already clarified earlier this week that the NBA superstar will be playing limited minutes leading up to the tournament.

Iztok Franko @iztok_franko Luka Dončić will skip today’s game against Lithuania but will play tomorrow against Latvia.

A smart move by the Slovenian national team as they look to protect their most valuable asset.

