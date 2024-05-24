Why does Luka Doncic's knee bleed often? Exploring possible reason behind Mavericks star’s injury issue

Images of Luka Doncic's knee bleeding went viral during Game 1 of the Western Conference finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves. Many believed it was because of his persistent knee injury issues during the postseason. However, Doncic is struggling with an injury to his right knee (sprain), and the blood stain visible during the game was on his left knee.

Expand Tweet

That raised concerns among NBA fans. But it's not the first time Doncic's knee sleeve has been spotted with blood stains. It was visible during an Apr. 8 regular season game between the Mavericks and Houston Rockets, which Dallas won 147-136 in OT and again in Game 2 of the conference semis against the OKC Thunder.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Luka Doncic's left knee bled on the previous two occasions, too. So, what could it be? There's a simple explanation for that. Basketball players often deal with multiple knee injuries, like sprains, contusions, soreness and sometimes ligament tears. However, there's no external bleeding on those.

External bleeding can occur with floor burns, which are common in basketball. Any player who falls on the hardwood and slides is prone to sustain a burn, which can cause bleeding. In Doncic's case, that's what seems to have happened on all three occasions when his left knee sleeve had blood stains.

Another example of a floor burn is when Jamal Murray suffered a similar injury to his hand during the 2023 NBA Finals while diving for a loose ball. The burn peeled off the skin of his palm, which led to an open wound that bled.

The minor nature of the injury allowed Doncic to continue and finish the game against the Timberwolves.

Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic overcomes knee injury issues in Game 1 to give Dallas 1-0 lead

Luka Doncic shrugged off his knee injury issues in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals to give the Mavericks a 108-105 road win. Doncic had 33 points, six rebounds and eight assists in the game, including 15 points in the fourth quarter as the teams went back and forth. He seemed to have gotten his burst back as he scored on all three levels efficiently, going 12 of 26 from the floor.

He came into the game listed probable because of a right knee issue that has limited him since Game 3 of the first-round series against the LA Clippers. Doncic sustained the injury after bumping into Russell Westbrook in the first half of that game. That impacted his performances in majority of the games that followed, especially against the OKC Thunder.

Before Games 5 and 6 against OKC, Luka Doncic put up 25.3 points in eight games that followed but shot a measly 39.3%, including 22.9% from 3.