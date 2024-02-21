Why is Mac McClung not in NBA? Reason behind 2x NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion snubbed from league explored

Mac McClung just won his second straight NBA Slam Dunk title. However, he is not in the NBA, as he plays for the G League Osceola Magic. Why is McClung not in the NBA? Let’s take a look at why the high-flying guard is not on an NBA roster.

The main reason McClung is not in the league is his size. He has tremendous athleticism but at 6-foot-2, he struggles to guard other perimeter players who have a size advantage over him.

Mac McClung also struggles to get his shot off cleaner against the better defenders in the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

McClung played college basketball at Georgetown and Texas Tech. He went undrafted in 2021. Any undrafted player will always struggle to make an NBA roster. There are simply too few roster spots in the league, and an undrafted player has slim odds to keep a full-time roster spot.

Mac McClung NBA stats

Mac McClung has had some chances at the top level but has not been able to snag a full-time roster spot. He has played in four NBA regular season games.

In 2021-22, he played in one game with the Chicago Bulls and scored two points in three minutes of play. Later in the same season, he scored six points in 22 minutes with the LA Lakers.

The 25-year-old got another chance at the bright lights when he played two games for the Philadelphia 76ers at the end of the 2022-23 season. He averaged 12.5 points in the two games.

Despite not having many chances in the NBA, McClung has not given up on his dream. He has refused to play overseas and fights hard in the G League as he awaits another chance for an NBA spot.

He has played for four G League teams, including the South Bay Lakers, Delaware Blue Coats, and Windy City Bulls. He led the Blue Coats to the G League title in 2023. He also won G League Rookie of the Year in 2022.

McClung has a career 24.5 ppg average in the NBA’s minor league. He is putting up 23.7 ppg this season with the Osceola Magic. He is also efficient in his offense.

McClung is shooting 50.4 percent from the field, 39.3 percent from 3-point range, and 73.8 percent from the free throw line. He has played in 14 games in this G League season.

He has shot at least 46.7 percent in every full G League season he has played. He has also hit at least 37 percent of his 3-pointers in every G League season of his career.

Mac McClung has increased his 3-point attempts this season which could help his NBA chances. He is shooting 6.0 3-pointers per game this season.